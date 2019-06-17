Preview: The 9th Annual Long Island Hospitality Ball in Woodbury

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Woodbury - On Monday, June 24, the ninth annual Long Island Hospitality Ball will be talking place in Woodbury for philanthropical purposes. It is a premiere Long Island culinary, wine and spirits event that spotlights multiple top Long Island restaurants and premier beverage companies. It will also be comprised of music and entertainment, as well as raffles for a wide choice of prizes. Over the past years, the Long Island Hospitality Ball has raised in excess of $1.8 million in support of the fight to end breast cancer. The Long Island Hospitality Ball was organized and created by Keith Hart, who is a well-known hospitality industry personality and a cancer survivor. Hart was able to raise funds for charitable purposes by featuring offerings from the region's most elite wine and spirit brands, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, catering halls and entertainers. Each summer, it is regarded as one of the biggest fundraising events on Long Island, while simultaneously showcasing food and beverages. To learn more about the Long Island Hospitality Ball, check out its This year's event will be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York, and it will take place from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It is hosted by the Baldwin Family (which includes veteran award-winning actor Alec Baldwin), and the proceeds benefit the Carol M. Baldwin Foundation , which raises funds for breast cancer research.It is a premiere Long Island culinary, wine and spirits event that spotlights multiple top Long Island restaurants and premier beverage companies. It will also be comprised of music and entertainment, as well as raffles for a wide choice of prizes. Over the past years, the Long Island Hospitality Ball has raised in excess of $1.8 million in support of the fight to end breast cancer.The Long Island Hospitality Ball was organized and created by Keith Hart, who is a well-known hospitality industry personality and a cancer survivor. Hart was able to raise funds for charitable purposes by featuring offerings from the region's most elite wine and spirit brands, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, catering halls and entertainers.Each summer, it is regarded as one of the biggest fundraising events on Long Island, while simultaneously showcasing food and beverages.To learn more about the Long Island Hospitality Ball, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Long island, Hospitality Ball, Alec baldwin, baldwin family, Actor Long island Hospitality Ball Alec baldwin baldwin family Actor