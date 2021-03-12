Email
article imagePeter Marks to partake in virtual Holistic Health & Wellness Fair

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
On March 27, Peter Marks will be featured in a "Holistic Health and Wellness Psychic Fair." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Marks is a world-renowned astrologer, numerologist, radio host, co-author, and intuitive. This past May, he chatted with Digital Journal about being part of the nonfiction book The Gift Within Us.
He is also an international psychic, spiritual advisor, and coach that has been recognized in the Huffington Post. Marks is a frequent guest on various radio and television shows.
In January of 2018, Marks opened up about the digital transformation of the tech industry, where he shared his views on bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and he was candid about his career in radio.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom event on March 27, presented by the Healers Network, click here.
The Gift Within Us: Intuition, Spirituality and the Power of Our Own Inner Voice is available on Amazon.
More about Peter marks, Radio, Astrologer, numerologist
 
