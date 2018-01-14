Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Lifestyle Peter Marks, acclaimed astrologer, numerologist, radio host and intuitive, chatted with Digital Journal about his career, and he also opened up about the digital transformation of the tech industry. A few months prior, he was featured in the His plans for the future are to do more radio programs, such as one with Lois Martin, and he is in talks of doing television programs on paranormal phenomena. For aspiring radio hosts, he said, "Really develop their own niche on radio, and I feel that radio is going to be the way of the future. It is a lot less expensive than TV, and you are reaching millions of homes around the world. I love doing radio because I talk to people in Russia, Poland and Greece, and all over the world." Digital transformation of tech business On the impact of technology on the tech industry, he said, "I am getting calls from people in the software industry. They are CEOs and individuals with technical backgrounds, and they are asking me where the future of technology is heading. I have said to them that I feel that 'it's going to continue to boom,' but I feel that we have to retain a certain human element, since if we allow technology to take over, it will take over for mankind. If that happens, we will no longer have human interactions anymore. We will be a society that is almost robotic." Regarding his use of technology in his work routine, he said, "I do set up astrological charts based on somebody's date of birth, time of birth, and where they were born, and I use that technology to map out a person's chart. I set up the corporation date of a technology company, and I'm able to progress and look where their technology stocks are going, if they are going to increase in value or if they are going to take a dip in the stock market." When asked about his views on bitcoin and cryptocurrency, he said, "I feel there is a lot of hype behind it. I've studied it and I don't feel that it really has the merit on its own to continue to reach the higher levels. I think it has run its course. I think cryptocurrency will supersede bitcoin." Worldwide radio host, as well as personal and professional success coach Joyce Barrie had nothing but the greatest remarks about Peter Marks. "Peter is the best in the world! He is spot-on every time." Marks is a 30-year veteran in his line of work, and he appears regularly each week on Joyce Barrie's international radio show entitled " Joyce Barrie and Friends ." 