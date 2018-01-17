Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Lifestyle Author Penelope Lagos chatted with Digital Journal about her new children's book "I Miss My Best Friend," as well as the digital transformation of the book publishing industry. On her writing inspirations, she said, "I have been writing as a hobby since I was a child. My mom is a college professor and always stressed the importance of communication and strong writing skills. Cassius inspired me to write this book and in general, animals inspire me. In fact, 10 percent of my book sales are donated to St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center in NJ. Humans have been mimicking animals for years and I believe are our greatest teachers. Being able to change someone's perspective or help them overcome something in their life motivates me to write." Regarding her future plans, she said, "I plan on continuing to do events for I Miss My Best Friend as well as beginning the process of writing another book later this year. I already have several ideas for a second children's book on a different topic, but still keeping with the animal theme. I'd like to combine social issues in today's society through the voice of animal characters. My motto is always to be the voice for the voiceless." Digital transformation of traditional book publishing On the impact of technology on traditional book publishing, she said, "Technology has had a profound effect on traditional book publishing. I think like with anything there are pros and cons. On one hand, many more people are self publishing and getting opportunities to showcase their work. On the other hand, printed books have taken a hit with the rise of digital. I like to think that the physical book is not dead but rather the digital medium is helping the industry evolve. That's my positive spin on it." Lagos continued, "Being in the entertainment business, I am used to using technology as a platform to connect and network with a mass audience. I found out quickly that being an author is no different. I was able to tell people about the launch of my book because of technology. I can sell my book, communicate with readers, have people write reviews, get feedback and start conversations with people across the globe all because of technology. In fact, my illustrator, Sophie Maracchini is from the UK. We have never met, but we connected on a canine Facebook group and were able to work together on this project through Skype. That would never have been possible 20 years ago!" In addition to being an author, she is an actor and model as well. "My day-to-day work is being a shoe fit model. For those of you who don't know what that is, I work with designers and technicians to ensure shoes fit properly before they go to production. I also do live shoe shows which I liken to fashion runway shows but for shoes only. I enjoy commercial print modeling and acting in independent films and commercials. You can connect with me on my website." For aspiring authors, she furnished the following Walt Disney quote for inspiration: "If you can dream it, you can do it. Always remember that this whole thing was started with a dream and a mouse." "Many people told me it was impossible to get a publisher, I did. Others said the book stores are dying they won't take on an indie author, they did. My best advice is to ignore the noise of the naysayers. If you want something, go for it. Believe in yourself. Yes, you can!" To learn more about author, actress and model Penelope Lagos, check out her Regarding her new children's book, I Miss My Best Friend, she said, "It is a heart-warming story for children that will help them learn how to deal with the loss of a pet. The book came about after my dog Cassius passed away. I had a difficult time finding resources to help me deal with my broken heart and thought it would be great if I was able to connect with and help others who felt this same loss. Even though it's a children's book, people of all ages can relate and hopefully take away tips on how to cope with any type of loss."On her writing inspirations, she said, "I have been writing as a hobby since I was a child. My mom is a college professor and always stressed the importance of communication and strong writing skills. Cassius inspired me to write this book and in general, animals inspire me. In fact, 10 percent of my book sales are donated to St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center in NJ. Humans have been mimicking animals for years and I believe are our greatest teachers. Being able to change someone's perspective or help them overcome something in their life motivates me to write."Regarding her future plans, she said, "I plan on continuing to do events for I Miss My Best Friend as well as beginning the process of writing another book later this year. I already have several ideas for a second children's book on a different topic, but still keeping with the animal theme. I'd like to combine social issues in today's society through the voice of animal characters. My motto is always to be the voice for the voiceless."On the impact of technology on traditional book publishing, she said, "Technology has had a profound effect on traditional book publishing. I think like with anything there are pros and cons. On one hand, many more people are self publishing and getting opportunities to showcase their work. On the other hand, printed books have taken a hit with the rise of digital. I like to think that the physical book is not dead but rather the digital medium is helping the industry evolve. That's my positive spin on it."Lagos continued, "Being in the entertainment business, I am used to using technology as a platform to connect and network with a mass audience. I found out quickly that being an author is no different. I was able to tell people about the launch of my book because of technology. I can sell my book, communicate with readers, have people write reviews, get feedback and start conversations with people across the globe all because of technology. In fact, my illustrator, Sophie Maracchini is from the UK. We have never met, but we connected on a canine Facebook group and were able to work together on this project through Skype. That would never have been possible 20 years ago!"In addition to being an author, she is an actor and model as well. "My day-to-day work is being a shoe fit model. For those of you who don't know what that is, I work with designers and technicians to ensure shoes fit properly before they go to production. I also do live shoe shows which I liken to fashion runway shows but for shoes only. I enjoy commercial print modeling and acting in independent films and commercials. You can connect with me on my website."For aspiring authors, she furnished the following Walt Disney quote for inspiration: "If you can dream it, you can do it. Always remember that this whole thing was started with a dream and a mouse." "Many people told me it was impossible to get a publisher, I did. Others said the book stores are dying they won't take on an indie author, they did. My best advice is to ignore the noise of the naysayers. If you want something, go for it. Believe in yourself. Yes, you can!"To learn more about author, actress and model Penelope Lagos, check out her official website More about Penelope Lagos, I Miss My Best Friend, Children's, Author, Actress Penelope Lagos I Miss My Best Frien... Children s Author Actress Model