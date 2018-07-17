Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Peace Day' held in Maryland, Mattie J.T. Stepanek remembered

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
Rockville - On Saturday, July 14, 2018, a "Peace Day" celebration was held in Rockville, Maryland, in memory of Mattie J.T. Stepanek.
Mattie J.T. Stepanek was a peace activist, philosopher, and poet, who inspired countless people in his short life, including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (who happened to be his hero) and Oprah. He was the author of several books of inspirational poetry and essays of peace. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 13 from a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Both Oprah and President Carter gave moving eulogies at Mattie's funeral. "The most extraordinary person whom I have ever known in my life is Mattie T.J. Stepanek," said President Carter.
Maryland State Senator Cheryl Kagan issued a proclamation in his honor, where July 17, would be a celebration of "Peace Day" throughout the state of Maryland. Today would have been Mattie T. J. Stepanek's 28th birthday.
His mother is Jeni Stepanek, Ph.D., who is a senior faculty member at the University of Maryland. She is also an award-winning speaker and best-selling author.
The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award is given in Mattie's memory at the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) GALA in New York. Roger Daltrey, CBE, the front-man of the acclaimed rock group The Who was the recipient of the 2018 "Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award."
To learn more about the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Foundation, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
More about peace day, Roger Daltrey, Foundation, Oprah, Mattie JT Stepanek
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump says he misspoke on Russia election meddling
Review: Sam Kendricks wins Athletics World Cup, Team USA dominates win Special
Olivia Newton-John Centre ranked as one of the best in the world
New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada
Buried coastal Internet infrastructure at risk from rising seas
Blockchain for aerospace supply chains to be showcased
Review: Greta Van Fleet back with rocking single 'When the Curtain Falls' Special
Review: Imagine Dragons back with spitfire 'Natural' song Special
Boeing 747 - 400 Global Supertanker: An amazing firefighting tool
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior