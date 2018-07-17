Rockville
On Saturday, July 14, 2018, a "Peace Day" celebration was held in Rockville, Maryland, in memory of Mattie J.T. Stepanek.
Mattie J.T. Stepanek was a peace activist, philosopher, and poet, who inspired countless people in his short life, including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (who happened to be his hero) and Oprah. He was the author of several books of inspirational poetry and essays of peace. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 13 from a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Both Oprah and President Carter gave moving eulogies at Mattie's funeral. "The most extraordinary person whom I have ever known in my life is Mattie T.J. Stepanek," said President Carter.
Maryland State Senator Cheryl Kagan issued a proclamation in his honor, where July 17, would be a celebration of "Peace Day" throughout the state of Maryland. Today would have been Mattie T. J. Stepanek's 28th birthday.
His mother is Jeni Stepanek, Ph.D., who is a senior faculty member at the University of Maryland. She is also an award-winning speaker and best-selling author.
The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award is given in Mattie's memory at the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) GALA in New York. Roger Daltrey, CBE, the front-man of the acclaimed rock group The Who was the recipient of the 2018 "Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award."
To learn more about the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Foundation, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.