Alan Mercer
: World-renowned and celebrity photographer Alan Mercer
chatted with this journalist about his illustrious career in photography and he opened up about being a photographer in the digital age. Most impressive about Mercer is the fact that he has only used Nikon cameras. He is drawn to photography since it affords him the opportunity to create images that will last a lifetime and he thoroughly enjoys working with interesting and fascinating people. He also loves creating images that families can pass down to the younger generations. To learn more about Alan Mercer Photography, check out his website
.
Helen L. Collen
Helen L. Collen, wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard
Kerika Fields-Nalty
: Fine art photographer Helen L. Collen is the wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard. She chatted with this journalist about her photographic exhibit entitled "Gratitude." For more information on Helen L. Collen's photography, visit her official website
.
Michael Catalano
Gary Hahn
: Long Island photographer Michael Catalano
has been taking the Long Island entertainment scene by storm with his photography. He chatted with this journalist about his love for music photography and the impact of technology on the contemporary photography scene. To learn more about his photography, check out his official Facebook page
.
Mike Lewis
: Veteran sports photographer Mike Lewis
chatted with this journalist about his career photographing swimmers, and he shared his insights on how technology has impacted aquatics and he offered advice for young and aspiring photographers. For more information on Mike Lewis, visit his Ola Vista Photography website
.
