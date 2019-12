By By Markos Papadatos 40 mins ago in Lifestyle In 2019, this journalist was afforded the distinct privilege to interview several unsung heroes in journalism, the photographers, who are able to paint a vivid picture through their lenses. Here are several standout photographer interviews. Alan Mercer: World-renowned and celebrity photographer Helen L. Collen, wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard Kerika Fields-Nalty Helen L. Collen: Fine art photographer Helen L. Collen is the wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard. She chatted with this journalist about her photographic exhibit entitled "Gratitude." For more information on Helen L. Collen's photography, visit her Helen L. Collen, baby Jaxson and Phil Collen of Def Leppard Gary Hahn Michael Catalano: Long Island photographer Long Island photographer Michael Catalano Michael Catalano Photography Mike Lewis: Veteran sports photographer Sports photographer Mike Lewis Photo Courtesy of Mike Lewis : World-renowned and celebrity photographer Alan Mercer chatted with this journalist about his illustrious career in photography and he opened up about being a photographer in the digital age. Most impressive about Mercer is the fact that he has only used Nikon cameras. He is drawn to photography since it affords him the opportunity to create images that will last a lifetime and he thoroughly enjoys working with interesting and fascinating people. He also loves creating images that families can pass down to the younger generations. To learn more about Alan Mercer Photography, check out his website : Fine art photographer Helen L. Collen is the wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard. She chatted with this journalist about her photographic exhibit entitled "Gratitude." For more information on Helen L. Collen's photography, visit her official website : Long Island photographer Michael Catalano has been taking the Long Island entertainment scene by storm with his photography. He chatted with this journalist about his love for music photography and the impact of technology on the contemporary photography scene. To learn more about his photography, check out his official Facebook page : Veteran sports photographer Mike Lewis chatted with this journalist about his career photographing swimmers, and he shared his insights on how technology has impacted aquatics and he offered advice for young and aspiring photographers. For more information on Mike Lewis, visit his Ola Vista Photography website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Photographer, Alan Mercer, Mike Lewis, Helen L Collen, Def Leppard Photographer Alan Mercer Mike Lewis Helen L Collen Def Leppard Phil Collen