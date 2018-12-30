Digital Journal lists its top interviews of 2018, which pertain to several nonprofit organizations that are making a major difference in our world today. All of their work is an inspiration to us all.
Contractors for Kids: Deborah O'Rourke, the Executive Director of Contractors for Kids spoke with Digital Journal about the nonprofit organization, Contractors for Kids, and its mission.
For more information on Contractors for Kids, visit its website.
Contractors for Kids staff and General Hospital actors
Chris Albano
Reach Out Worldwide: Paul Walker's brother, Caleb Walker, chatted with Digital Journal about the charitable organization, Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), which was founded by Paul, as well as the new documentary, I Am Paul Walker.
To learn more about Reach Out Worldwide, visit its homepage.
Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation: Robin Cohen, the CEO and co-founder of Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, chatted with Digital Journal about the foundation's 18 year anniversary. Emmy-nominated actor William deVry (General Hospital) serves as the celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
For more information on the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, check out its official website.
Robin Cohen of The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
Dan Brody Photography
We Are Family Foundation: This year's We Are Family Foundation GALA welcomed four Parkland teens. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers serves as co-founder and chairman of the foundation. LL Cool J received the "Humanitarian Award" and The Who front-man Roger Daltrey, CBE received the "Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award."
To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation, check out its official website.
Nile Rodgers
courtesy of Nile Rodgers Productions
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com