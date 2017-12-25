Op-Ed: Top 3 photographer interviews of 2017

By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Lifestyle Digital Journal ranks its Top 3 photographer interviews of 2017. These men have allowed us to follow them behind their lenses, and they opened up about the impact of technology in their work. Daniel Mitchell: Veteran photographer Daniel Mitchell chatted with 2017 World Championships in London Daniel Mitchell Chris Cuffaro Kevin Coffey Chris Cuffaro: Internationally recognized photographer Andrew Tyler Capetandes Retina Conspiracy Photography Andrew Tyler Capetandes: Andrew chatted with Andrew Tyler Capetandes Andrew Tyler Capetandes : Veteran photographer Daniel Mitchell chatted with Digital Journal about his career in sports photography, which included his coverage of the 2017 World Championships in London, and he discussed the digital transformation of photography, and how he uses technology on daily basis for his work routine.: Internationally recognized photographer Chris Cuffaro spoke with Digital Journal about his photo exhibition this past August in Hollywood, California. He also discussed the digital transformation of the photography industry. He shared that with regard to technology, he has always been ahead of what is going on. "I was lucky to be into computers and digital before it took over," he told Digital Journal, so that transition was an easy one for Cuffaro. "I love digital more than film. I have always embraced technology and change. It doesn't scare me one bit," Cuffaro added.: Andrew chatted with Digital Journal about music marketing, as well as his loves for modeling and photography. Andrew noted that he got into photography simply after taking photos with his iPhone, and further utilizing the power of that camera to the best of his ability. Ever since, he picked up a professional camera, and he considers himself a visual artist, and social media plays a big role in how he visual represents himself and how he sees the world. He feels that modeling and photography go together hand in hand. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Photographer, Photography, Daniel Mitchell, Andrew Tyler Capetandes Photographer Photography Daniel Mitchell Andrew Tyler Capetan...