Fitness professional, travel expert, and social media sensation Ted McColl is the "One to Watch" in 2021 when it comes to health and fitness.

Anytime anybody needs inspiration in life, especially when it comes to health, lifestyle, or fitness, all one needs to do is scroll through Ted McColl's Instagram feed and story. McColl posts ideas for workouts, nutrition, and quotes that are food for thought. He is constantly underscoring the need for people to be conscious of their life choices. Fitness and travel expert Ted McColl Ted McColl "When you have a real purpose for doing something, that drive to work hard will come automatically," he posted on Instagram. "It won’t be forced or something that is conscious. ⁣⁣You will do whatever it takes to reach your goal because it’s what you truly want. ⁣⁣At the end of the day, we just need a compelling reason to take action," he elaborated. Fitness and travel expert Ted McColl Ted McColl In January of 2021, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ted McColl Courtesy of Ted McColl To learn more about fitness trainer, Instagram star, and travel expert Ted McColl, follow him on View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted McColl - Fitness (@shredmccoll) McColl serves as the founder of Thoroughbred Fitness Anytime anybody needs inspiration in life, especially when it comes to health, lifestyle, or fitness, all one needs to do is scroll through Ted McColl's Instagram feed and story.McColl posts ideas for workouts, nutrition, and quotes that are food for thought. He is constantly underscoring the need for people to be conscious of their life choices."When you have a real purpose for doing something, that drive to work hard will come automatically," he posted on Instagram. "It won’t be forced or something that is conscious. ⁣⁣You will do whatever it takes to reach your goal because it’s what you truly want. ⁣⁣At the end of the day, we just need a compelling reason to take action," he elaborated.In January of 2021, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ted McColl about his career as a fitness professional and travel expert and he shared his daily motivations.To learn more about fitness trainer, Instagram star, and travel expert Ted McColl, follow him on Instagram

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com