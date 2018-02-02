By By Tim Sandle 13 hours ago in Internet Facebook has patented an algorithm which, according to the filing, seeks to collect data about its users in terms of their apparent socioeconomic 'class'. The patent is based on a decision tree that takes a sample of information relating to each user. This is then assessed against some key metrics, such as whether the user is a homeowner. This information will then potentially be used to target adverts more accurately to the user. In doing so the Facebook definition of class is conceptually weak, being based on the similar types of categories that advertising agencies use to target products at people based on demographics, educational attainment, or anticipated level of disposable income. Important as these may be for targeting consumer spending, the resultant divisions do not amount to 'classes' in any accepted sociological or economic sense. Putting aside the misconception about social class and focusing instead on what Facebook is actually attempting, the social media giant is attempting to process and analyze data about the consumer preference and spending power of different categories of users, as divided by geography, age, and gender. This will be in the form of creating different datasets. Facebook already 1. Location 2. Age 3. Generation 4. Gender 5. Language 6. Education level 7. Field of study 8. School 9. Ethnic affinity 10. Income and net worth 11. Home ownership and type 12. Home value 13. Property size 14. Square footage of home 15. Year home was built 16. Household composition The collected information is used for targeted marketing purposes. Given that businesses that advertise with Facebook want to know more information about their customers, and how they can better reach them, the additional data analytics simply add to this purpose in finer detail. According to CBI Insights the biggest social media enterprise in world is seeking ever mire detailed granularity about its users. Having already explored issue of emotion (an algorithm designed to predict emotions and adapt messages in response), Facebook is now seeking information relating to a class-related concept. This comes via a newly published patent from Facebook which is described as a system intended to assess the socioeconomic 'class' of each user.The patent is based on a decision tree that takes a sample of information relating to each user. This is then assessed against some key metrics, such as whether the user is a homeowner. This information will then potentially be used to target adverts more accurately to the user.In doing so the Facebook definition of class is conceptually weak, being based on the similar types of categories that advertising agencies use to target products at people based on demographics, educational attainment, or anticipated level of disposable income. Important as these may be for targeting consumer spending, the resultant divisions do not amount to 'classes' in any accepted sociological or economic sense. Social class is not fragmented in this fashion and instead it is a relational concept to the means of production from which there are only two true classes; with the overwhelming majority of a populace depend on being dependent upon a wage and a minority controlling capital. These two classes are locked in a permanent antagonistic relationship.Putting aside the misconception about social class and focusing instead on what Facebook is actually attempting, the social media giant is attempting to process and analyze data about the consumer preference and spending power of different categories of users, as divided by geography, age, and gender. This will be in the form of creating different datasets.Facebook already uses the following to develop niche adverts 1. Location2. Age3. Generation4. Gender5. Language6. Education level7. Field of study8. School9. Ethnic affinity10. Income and net worth11. Home ownership and type12. Home value13. Property size14. Square footage of home15. Year home was built16. Household compositionThe collected information is used for targeted marketing purposes. Given that businesses that advertise with Facebook want to know more information about their customers, and how they can better reach them, the additional data analytics simply add to this purpose in finer detail. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Facebook, Data, big data, Social class Facebook Data big data Social class