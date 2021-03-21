Op-Ed: Cults queue up to replace QAnon – More fodder for fools

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Sydney - Running out of conspiracy theories? Lost without some fictional drivel? Need another useless loser to replace whatever you “believed” in? Good news – More vermin are coming to give your second by second fix of BS. The story here is that as According to The Guardian, which really should have put this in the classified section, a Yes, a whole new vista of snivelling, self-important imbecility awaits. Let’s do a macro for the little dears: Name (liberal or non-conservative) verb (preferably criminal activity) eats (target demographic like lazy ignoramuses, etc.) and supports (Aliens, abortion, anything icky and controversial) and so on. To be strictly fair about this: • The mindless crap does do well on any kind of SEO. • The subjects do attract attention. • Fearlessly agreeing with morons always pays off, in billions, in fact. Let’s look at this logically: • Most of the real news is so bad that total BS is now a viable alternative. • People with no vocabularies aren’t good with information. (Thanks, education policies.) • Fiction is safer than fact – Until it becomes fact. • Most political and other “leaders” are too illiterate to understand even the basics of this scumbag schmaltz. • It does sell a lot of merchandise. If one letter of the alphabet can sell all that stuff…? • People probably need something to hate other than their lives, jobs, social environment, and life experiences. • There is no society worth mentioning anymore, so there’s no risk of societal damage. • Conspiracy theories make death so much more interesting. So there! Read the Guardian article and you’ll save a fortune in Metamucil and other social commentary paraphernalia. Just when you thought Tucker Carlson was as good as a lifeless fashion reject from the 1970s could get, new messiahs are bursting onto the scene. More self-worshipping, dishonest, scum; just what the world needs.The story here is that as QAnon retires and takes up woodwork, the huge merchandising gap in the market is to be filled. More meaningless icons and codes and everything!According to The Guardian, which really should have put this in the classified section, a shipload of new conspiracy cretins is on its way. Better still, they’re not US-based. They come from Germany, (famous for its quality of insanity until recently) the UK, (frontrunner in futile world views) and other places which may even have, if not need, names.Yes, a whole new vista of snivelling, self-important imbecility awaits. Let’s do a macro for the little dears:Name (liberal or non-conservative) verb (preferably criminal activity) eats (target demographic like lazy ignoramuses, etc.) and supports (Aliens, abortion, anything icky and controversial) and so on.To be strictly fair about this:• The mindless crap does do well on any kind of SEO.• The subjects do attract attention.• Fearlessly agreeing with morons always pays off, in billions, in fact.Let’s look at this logically:• Most of the real news is so bad that total BS is now a viable alternative.• People with no vocabularies aren’t good with information. (Thanks, education policies.)• Fiction is safer than fact – Until it becomes fact.• Most political and other “leaders” are too illiterate to understand even the basics of this scumbag schmaltz.• It does sell a lot of merchandise. If one letter of the alphabet can sell all that stuff…?• People probably need something to hate other than their lives, jobs, social environment, and life experiences.• There is no society worth mentioning anymore, so there’s no risk of societal damage.• Conspiracy theories make death so much more interesting.So there! Read the Guardian article and you’ll save a fortune in Metamucil and other social commentary paraphernalia. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about QAnon replacements, conspiracy cults, The guardian, conspiracy theory macro, woodwork More news from QAnon replacements conspiracy cults The guardian conspiracy theory ma... woodwork selfimportant imbeci...