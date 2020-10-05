Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Social influencer and model Olivia Ponton chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her swim line White Shore Swim and the philanthropic causes that she supports. Ponton gives back to such causes as 4Ocean, The World Harvest Food Bank, and the RAINN Foundation. "That makes my heart so happy. It makes me feel like I am doing something good with my platform and spreading awareness on issues that I really care about," she said. On being a social media influencer and model in the digital age, she remarked, "It's so awesome. I love connecting with everyone and reaching such a large variety of people around the world." Ponton opened up about her self-designed swim line, White Shore Swim. "I have always had a passion for the ocean and have always wanted to design my own swimsuits. White Shore Swim was the first swim line to ever send me a bikini, so I wanted to continue working with them. I am so excited my swimsuits will finally be released on October 5th," she said. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "Knowing that every day is a new beginning and always being thankful for that. I try to use each and every day to enjoy and do the most with my life." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Transformation." Ponton defined the word success as "being happy in all areas and aspects of my life." For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you to all my fans and supporters who have followed me through the ups and downs, and I can't wait to show you what's coming up next." To learn more about Olivia Ponton, follow her on She was really proud of her signing with the Wilhemina agency. "It was the first big accomplishment I have ever achieved all on my own, and it was one the best days of my life," she said.Ponton gives back to such causes as 4Ocean, The World Harvest Food Bank, and the RAINN Foundation. "That makes my heart so happy. It makes me feel like I am doing something good with my platform and spreading awareness on issues that I really care about," she said.On being a social media influencer and model in the digital age, she remarked, "It's so awesome. I love connecting with everyone and reaching such a large variety of people around the world."Ponton opened up about her self-designed swim line, White Shore Swim. "I have always had a passion for the ocean and have always wanted to design my own swimsuits. White Shore Swim was the first swim line to ever send me a bikini, so I wanted to continue working with them. I am so excited my swimsuits will finally be released on October 5th," she said.Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "Knowing that every day is a new beginning and always being thankful for that. I try to use each and every day to enjoy and do the most with my life."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Transformation."Ponton defined the word success as "being happy in all areas and aspects of my life."For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you to all my fans and supporters who have followed me through the ups and downs, and I can't wait to show you what's coming up next."To learn more about Olivia Ponton, follow her on Instagram and on TikTok More about Olivia Ponton, Wilhemina, Model, Digital Age, soclal Olivia Ponton Wilhemina Model Digital Age soclal influencer