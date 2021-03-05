By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle New York City - During these trying times, McNulty Outdoors has planted the seeds for "HOPE" in Manhattan just in time for spring. Digital Journal has the scoop. McNulty Outdoors has been working with the Broadway Mall Association for over two decades, and they decided to spell out the word "HOPE" on one of the malls, and their client agreed with their vision. This message is quite inspiring during these challenging times in the COVID-19 era. After they identified the quintessential location on the Broadway Mall property, President Bob McNulty ended his exceeding expectations and built three locations of "HOPE" in Manhattan at West 84th Street, West 114th Street, and West 145th Street respectively. Three huge 20'x10' beds of flowers were planted that spell out the word "HOPE." "While we were able to work through most of the pandemic in 2020, as of late November we did not see an end in sight," McNulty said. He continued, "The number of COVID cases was rising all through November and we heard that the essential workers in the hospitals and testing sites were getting exhausted." "I'll admit it, I was down and I thought that the world needed a little 'HOPE' and that is how it popped into my head spelled out in flowers," McNulty added. Last week, the locations were planted with over 5,000 Tete-a-Tete daffodils. "The lift of Spring only weeks away and vaccines continue to begin rolling out, 'HOPE' is the strongest intention, and the Broadway Mall is excited for spring and this project," Bob McNulty remarked. Seeds of 'HOPE' in Manhattan McNulty Outdoors This landscaping project was launched in New York City with Broadway Malls. This is a great initiative and exactly what the city needs.McNulty Outdoors has been working with the Broadway Mall Association for over two decades, and they decided to spell out the word "HOPE" on one of the malls, and their client agreed with their vision. This message is quite inspiring during these challenging times in the COVID-19 era.After they identified the quintessential location on the Broadway Mall property, President Bob McNulty ended his exceeding expectations and built three locations of "HOPE" in Manhattan at West 84th Street, West 114th Street, and West 145th Street respectively. Three huge 20'x10' beds of flowers were planted that spell out the word "HOPE.""While we were able to work through most of the pandemic in 2020, as of late November we did not see an end in sight," McNulty said.He continued, "The number of COVID cases was rising all through November and we heard that the essential workers in the hospitals and testing sites were getting exhausted.""I'll admit it, I was down and I thought that the world needed a little 'HOPE' and that is how it popped into my head spelled out in flowers," McNulty added.Last week, the locations were planted with over 5,000 Tete-a-Tete daffodils. "The lift of Spring only weeks away and vaccines continue to begin rolling out, 'HOPE' is the strongest intention, and the Broadway Mall is excited for spring and this project," Bob McNulty remarked. More about Broadway Malls, Hope, Residents, New york, Daffodils Broadway Malls Hope Residents New york Daffodils