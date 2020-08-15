Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Long Island jewelry designer Nicole Cappiello chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her jewelry creations, Peace Love Bracelets (PLB), and being an entrepreneur in the digital age. Regarding her inspirations as a jewelry designer, she said, "Knowing I'm making things that people will wear everyday, that's meaningful and symbolic really inspires me to keep creating special pieces." On being a jewelry designer and entrepreneur in the digital age, she said, "It feels great. I love connecting with people new and old and doing everything I can to make them happy with their purchase." Cappiello acknowledged that technology plays a huge role in her daily routine as a designer. "Photographing my jewelry, and sending photos to people really makes it easy since I can't see them in person most of the time," she said. For young aspiring jewelry markers, she responded, "My advice would be to design things that you love and that you would wear yourself and to just have fun with it." On the origin of Peace Love Bracelets (PLB), she said, "PLB came to me at a time when I really felt the world could use a lot more positivity in it. I'm in the 'feel good' business. I want to spread happiness anyway I can and I really thought PLB represented me in every way." Cappiello defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success to me means happiness. I'm happy doing what I am doing. I truly enjoy designing jewelry and that to me equals success," she exclaimed. To learn more about Nicole Cappiello and Peace Love Bracelets, check out her "My bracelets are personalized and custom to each person's desire," she said about her creations. "Whether you want to add a name, special date, color, or charm, or just keep them simple, I design the perfect piece(s), the consumer will absolutely love."Regarding her inspirations as a jewelry designer, she said, "Knowing I'm making things that people will wear everyday, that's meaningful and symbolic really inspires me to keep creating special pieces."On being a jewelry designer and entrepreneur in the digital age, she said, "It feels great. I love connecting with people new and old and doing everything I can to make them happy with their purchase."Cappiello acknowledged that technology plays a huge role in her daily routine as a designer. "Photographing my jewelry, and sending photos to people really makes it easy since I can't see them in person most of the time," she said.For young aspiring jewelry markers, she responded, "My advice would be to design things that you love and that you would wear yourself and to just have fun with it."On the origin of Peace Love Bracelets (PLB), she said, "PLB came to me at a time when I really felt the world could use a lot more positivity in it. I'm in the 'feel good' business. I want to spread happiness anyway I can and I really thought PLB represented me in every way."Cappiello defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success to me means happiness. I'm happy doing what I am doing. I truly enjoy designing jewelry and that to me equals success," she exclaimed.To learn more about Nicole Cappiello and Peace Love Bracelets, check out her Instagram page and Facebook page More about Nicole Cappiello, Jewelry, Digital Age, peace love bracelets, Long island Nicole Cappiello Jewelry Digital Age peace love bracelets Long island