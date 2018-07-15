New York State considering legalizing recreational marijuana

By By Ken Hanly 3 hours ago in Lifestyle The U,S, state oof New York is considering whether it should legalize recreational marijuana as a new report comes out in favor of such a move. The study by New York State agencies and experts looked at peer-reviewed studies of marijuana, concerning public health, public safety, and public budgets. The study also looked at how other states that have already legalized recreational marijuana have been doing. The results just released provide a persuasive argument in favor of legalizing pot. Marijuana popular in New York state The report claims that one in ten New York state residents used marijuana in just the last month. Legalizing the drug could very well lead to gains in public health as regulating the sales would cut down on contaminants such as fungi, spores, mold, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides and growth enhancers. The report claims that swapping out cannabis for pain relief with opiods would greatly reduce the chance of dependence and also eliminates the chance of a fatal overdose from the opiod-based medication. Regulation could help reduce risks The regulations would ban sales to anyone under 21, cracking down on the illegal market. The report suggests studying the effects of marijuana use on driving. Marijuana farms should be made secure. Legalizing marijuana will not create much more use Some states that legalized marijuana did experience a spike in usage at first, but it quickly levelled out. Availability also makes it less likely that people will use dangerous synthetic marijuana that can cause seizures, and even death if mixed with the wrong drugs. Fewer people will end up in jail with criminal records. Black people are four times as likely as white people to be arrested for possession. On October 17, 2018 Canada will become the second nation in the world to legalize recreational marijuana. Uruguay was the first. It will become the first G7 and G20 to do so.Although several US states have made recreational marijuana legal and many have laws allowing medical marijuana, it is still regarded as a prohibited drug at the federal level,