Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew York City public schools to close amid Coronavirus concerns

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Lifestyle
On March 15, it was announced that New York City public schools will close amid overwhelming Coronavirus concerns. They will transition to remote learning and regional enrichment centers.
The New York City public school system is the largest in the United States, and all of the other school districts in New York will close in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The schools will be closing early this week, and school buildings are expected to reopen for students after the spring recess on Monday, April 20, 2020.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that this will be "very difficult for a lot of families."
Today, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza and the mayor announced that the New York City public schools will move towards a new remote learning model for all school days up until spring recess. Students will not be reporting to school buildings for instruction at this time.
On March 16, there will be a one-day full system closure of the public school system, however, breakfast and lunches will be available at every building via grab-and-go meals.
During this time period, teachers, teaching assistants, assistant principals, and principals will be participating in professional development on remote learning, and students will begin picking up materials for continued instruction. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be available at the public schools.
More about NYC, coronavirus, Public Schools, Mayor, Chancellor
 
Latest News
Top News
Pope prays at Great Plague church as Italy toll mounts
Mnuchin sees virus causing US slowdown but no recession
Billie Eilish postpones March shows amid Coronavirus concerns
Walmart, Kroger among stores adjusting hours due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: For how long will financial instability last? Special
Diego Tinoco talks about 'On My Block' on Netflix, inspirations Special
Egypt to provide military assistance to the Kurds in Syria
Q&A: Digital tools offer help to businesses over data privacy Special
Coronavirus shutdown: Schools scramble to feed students
Galxara talks about 'Jealous of Myself,' Lorde and Lana Del Rey Special