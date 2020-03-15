By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Lifestyle On March 15, it was announced that New York City public schools will close amid overwhelming Coronavirus concerns. They will transition to remote learning and regional enrichment centers. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Today, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza and the mayor On March 16, there will be a one-day full system closure of the public school system, however, breakfast and lunches will be available at every building via grab-and-go meals. During this The New York City public school system is the largest in the United States, and all of the other school districts in New York will close in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The schools will be closing early this week, and school buildings are expected to reopen for students after the spring recess on Monday, April 20, 2020.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that this will be "very difficult for a lot of families."Today, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza and the mayor announced that the New York City public schools will move towards a new remote learning model for all school days up until spring recess. Students will not be reporting to school buildings for instruction at this time.On March 16, there will be a one-day full system closure of the public school system, however, breakfast and lunches will be available at every building via grab-and-go meals.During this time period , teachers, teaching assistants, assistant principals, and principals will be participating in professional development on remote learning, and students will begin picking up materials for continued instruction. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be available at the public schools. More about NYC, coronavirus, Public Schools, Mayor, Chancellor NYC coronavirus Public Schools Mayor Chancellor