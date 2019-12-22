By By Tim Sandle 49 mins ago in Lifestyle New data announced today reveals how an impeachment will impact productivity. If Trump is impeached, managers should expect the office to be quiet, according to the survey findings. Given that annual leave requests cannot be progressed with such a short notice period, in terms of how people will take the time off from work, 43 percent of men said they will take the time out as a mental health day. This compares with 24 percent of women who said they will do the same thing. READ MORE: The number one most inflammatory topic at work is Trump The Reflektive findings are based on a poll of in excess of 1,000 U.S. employees. The poll also shows those workplace water-cooler moment topics that U.S. citizens difficult to discuss with co-workers. These are subjects that can result in heated arguments. For those who elect to come into work, most workers think the impeachment will affect the working day overall and impact on productivity. In most cases the office is already feeling the impact. With this, 30 percent of men and 15 percent of women report the impeachment hearing may affect their performance. A similarly diverse topic is set to be the next presidential election. Around twice as many men (26 percent) as women (12 percent) indicate that it will be tricky to go to work the day after the 2020 election, irrespective of which candidate wins. Despite the significance of the election, it remains that around one quarter (26 percent) of U.S. citizens state they cannot discuss politics with their co-workers without the conversation veering towards controversy. In addition, many feel that they do not have the tools (38 percent) or the skills (27 percent) to resolve a conflict at work that might arise when discussing about U.S. politics. This extends to any other emotionally charged topic. With impeachment and other ‘hot topics’, Many U.S. workers say they will take a day off if Trump is impeached, according to new survey findings from Reflektive Here 49 percent of men will take the day off to celebrate, compared with 42 percent of women who said they will abscond to toast the beginnings of the end of the Trump era.Given that annual leave requests cannot be progressed with such a short notice period, in terms of how people will take the time off from work, 43 percent of men said they will take the time out as a mental health day. This compares with 24 percent of women who said they will do the same thing.The Reflektive findings are based on a poll of in excess of 1,000 U.S. employees. The poll also shows those workplace water-cooler moment topics that U.S. citizens difficult to discuss with co-workers. These are subjects that can result in heated arguments.For those who elect to come into work, most workers think the impeachment will affect the working day overall and impact on productivity. In most cases the office is already feeling the impact. With this, 30 percent of men and 15 percent of women report the impeachment hearing may affect their performance.A similarly diverse topic is set to be the next presidential election. Around twice as many men (26 percent) as women (12 percent) indicate that it will be tricky to go to work the day after the 2020 election, irrespective of which candidate wins.Despite the significance of the election, it remains that around one quarter (26 percent) of U.S. citizens state they cannot discuss politics with their co-workers without the conversation veering towards controversy.In addition, many feel that they do not have the tools (38 percent) or the skills (27 percent) to resolve a conflict at work that might arise when discussing about U.S. politics. This extends to any other emotionally charged topic.With impeachment and other ‘hot topics’, Reflective recommends that it is important to ensure that conversations at work center on inclusion and that co-workers are aware of how societal assumptions can work against diversity and acceptance. More about Impeachment, Work, Gossip, Trump Impeachment Work Gossip Trump