Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Lifestyle Nancy Berger is the SVP/Publishing Director of Cosmopolitan, Women's Health and Seventeen. She chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Hauliday," and being a publishing director in the digital age. This is the first-ever virtual shopping event for Gen Z and Millennials. "We’re a brand that has always focused on innovation and this is just the beginning of a trend we are going to see moving forward in shopping. Cosmo is the voice for these generations and has enormous credibility with this demographic. We have the data to truly tailor content and programming to them," she said. "I think we will start to see more shopping holidays like this one that will use this as a concept. These online shopping holidays are going to be the next big thing with the digital natives and extremely savvy shoppers that expect more out of their shopping experience," she explained. When asked if she sees a silver lining in this pandemic, she responded, "The global disruption has led to innovation and creativity across industries. 'Hauliday' is a great example of that since it’s focused on a digitally native demographic, this event plays into how they want to shop and is reflective of how they are shopping right now." "Retailers and brands are looking to get back on track with their own sales and this is serving as a stimulus – supporting retail and brands. At a time that is challenging for retail, we are doing something big and bold to incentivize this demographic to shop due to the pent up demand for 'treat yourself' shopping," she said. As publishing director of Cosmopolitan, she acknowledged that her job has changed or shifted during the quarantine. "It certainly has us thinking differently about our business. For example, taking big programs we are planning, like 'Hauliday,' to be a digitally led concept. We have a few other initiatives that are coming down the pipe that are also shifting in a similar vein. Another way my job has shifted? Zoom calls. I have certainly mastered the art of a video meeting with 10 to 15 a day." On being a publisher in the digital age, she noted that this is the most exciting time to be a media brand because there are so many engagement points. "It's a real opportunity to make big ideas even bigger with the reach of social, digital, and experiential," she said. For young and aspiring publishers, she said, "I think the industry will always attract creative, entrepreneurial minded innovators and there is so much great opportunity in this industry. Credible media is more important now than ever before. For example, a brand like Cosmopolitan, which has such huge reach and power as the voice of these generations and where these generations have a voice, it becomes even more important but also gratifying. We can make a difference and make an impact on the world." We can make a difference and make an impact on the world."Regarding her plans for the future for Cosmopolitan for the future, she revealed, "We have a lot of ideas up our sleeve for 2020 and beyond and will continue to be an innovator. You'll just have to keep an eye out for all the amazing things Cosmo has in store."Berger concluded about "Hauliday," "Go treat yourself to something on August 8 and 9— you deserve it! Make sure to post your 'haul' using the hashtag #hauliday."For more information on the upcoming "Hauliday" event on August 8 and 9, check out the official Cosmopolitan website