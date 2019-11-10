Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Lifestyle Renowned psychotherapist Nan Marks chatted with Digital Journal about her respected career in psychotherapy and how technology has impacted her field of expertise. She shared that she practices family therapy, meditation, hypnosis, peak performance training, and Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP). "I offer family therapy, meditation, hypnosis, and expertise in mental health issues such as depression and bipolar," he said. For young and aspiring psychotherapists, she encouraged them to "love what they do," as well as to "get a mentor." Each day, Marks is motivated by her "faith" and "love of God and Jesus." She shared the following statistics. "As many of 10 percent of boys and 14 percent of girls feel low more than once per week and it lasts more than six months," he said. "It increases with age. 28 percent of them are girls and 13 percent of them are boys." "When mental illness occurs in childhood these disorders tend to be moderate and become more severe if the young person does not get treatment," she said. "That can have considerable consequences through adult life, and it can have life development issues such as unemployment." "Having good mental health assists adolescents with challenges affecting development such as education, employment, and health. Half of all mental illness begins by age 14, and three-fourths by the age of 20 deal with anxiety and personality disorders," she added. On the impact of technology in the field of psychotherapy, she said, "Technology has affected therapy. For example, so many young people are addicted to cell phones and computers they often don't talk to a therapist in person just online. People don't talk to each other and it affects their speech." Marks holds a Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) from Columbia University in New York, as well as a second Master's from the Institute of Child Study in Canada; moreover, she has additional training in family therapy, meditation, and hypnosis. "It takes a minimum of two years after four years of university," she said. "You need to be mentioned by an experienced therapist."She shared that she practices family therapy, meditation, hypnosis, peak performance training, and Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP). "I offer family therapy, meditation, hypnosis, and expertise in mental health issues such as depression and bipolar," he said.For young and aspiring psychotherapists, she encouraged them to "love what they do," as well as to "get a mentor."Each day, Marks is motivated by her "faith" and "love of God and Jesus."She shared the following statistics. "As many of 10 percent of boys and 14 percent of girls feel low more than once per week and it lasts more than six months," he said. "It increases with age. 28 percent of them are girls and 13 percent of them are boys.""When mental illness occurs in childhood these disorders tend to be moderate and become more severe if the young person does not get treatment," she said. "That can have considerable consequences through adult life, and it can have life development issues such as unemployment.""Having good mental health assists adolescents with challenges affecting development such as education, employment, and health. Half of all mental illness begins by age 14, and three-fourths by the age of 20 deal with anxiety and personality disorders," she added.On the impact of technology in the field of psychotherapy, she said, "Technology has affected therapy. For example, so many young people are addicted to cell phones and computers they often don't talk to a therapist in person just online. People don't talk to each other and it affects their speech." More about Nan Marks, psychotherapy, Digital Age, Therapy Nan Marks psychotherapy Digital Age Therapy