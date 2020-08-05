Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Lifestyle Financial educator, author and life coach Rory Douglas chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his podcast "Holla at a Scholar Podcast" and the digital age. Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "The ability to learn something new and the opportunity to make a difference in the world by encouraging others to not shrink their dreams to fit their reality. Striving to be the best version of myself everyday keeps me motivated." When asked about how to maintain financial stability in these trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he responded, "First, it's not what you make that counts, it's what you keep. Being disciplined in your spending and saving is extremely crucial. Also, taking inventory on your finances by finding ways to cut back on bills, recreation and entertainment. Lastly, keep in mind, tough times don't last but tough people do. On his book Cracking the Rich Code, he said, "It came about through my financial literacy and motivational speaking appearances. Through my appearances, I was able to make a name for myself and because of this I was given the opportunity to collaborate with some of the greatest minds in the financial and motivational industry. This book is an aspiring entrepreneur’s success manual." For young and aspiring life coaches, authors and entrepreneurs, he said, "Never be afraid to make a mistake as success is often found in a pile of mistakes and consistency is key to success. I urge and challenge all up and coming entrepreneurs to go on a 21-day challenge. It takes about 21 days to develop and get rid of a habit. Once you develop winning habits, you'll have success for a lifetime and not at lunch times. Never forget, there's never losses, only lessons." He also opened up about his "Holla at a Scholar Podcast." " With my podcast, I get a chance to create 'Gumbo,' which is a southern dish that consists of a variety of seafood. Like Gumbo, I take financial literacy, motivation, inspiration and spirituality to create my dish. The combination of these ingredients creates something magical: synergy and life to my audience," he said. On the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on society, he remarked, "Technology and artificial intelligence have taken the 'American worker' as we know it out of the equation. Technology and artificial intelligence was created to save time and money. So, either we grow with technology, or we go to make room for it. Whether we like it or not, it is here to stay." Douglas continued, "I highly encourage everyone to get in front of technology by advancing and educating themselves in whatever field or trade they desire. Most importantly, for the youth, make sure you are not paying for a trade that is going out when a new one is coming in. The average college student gets out of college with about $25,000 worth of debt." "If they are pursuing a career as a doctor or lawyer, it could be an additional $100,000-$200,000 and student loans have the highest interest rate. That is why the average American college graduate is still suffering from student loan debt in their late 40's, so make sure you consider artificial intelligence in any career decision you make," he explained. To learn more about Rory Douglas, follow him on Instagram, On being a financial educator, author, and life coach in the digital age, he said, "It feels like a tall glass of lemonade on a hot summer day. Through artificial intelligence and digital platforms, I have the ability to be able to touch the masses through technology. What we're dealing with now was predicted to become a reality in the 21st century. Due to COVID-19, we are living in the digital age before it's inevitable time. The average college student gets out of college with about $25,000 worth of debt.""If they are pursuing a career as a doctor or lawyer, it could be an additional $100,000-$200,000 and student loans have the highest interest rate. That is why the average American college graduate is still suffering from student loan debt in their late 40's, so make sure you consider artificial intelligence in any career decision you make," he explained.