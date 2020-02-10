Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Lifestyle Michael Beas chatted with Digital Journal about his recent award from the International Association of Top Professionals as "Top Literary Consultant" and about being the CEO of of the online publication Raver Magazine. "It all started when Steve Mariotti, Founder of the He noted that over the span of five years he has helped over 950 authors become international bestsellers. "Through a proven algorithm that I developed, I am able to support how authors drive traffic and sales to their books as well as products. This past year, When asked what motivates him each day, he responded, "I am motivated by a relentless love for what I do, my family and my two sons that inspire me to never give up. I love listening to new music that no one has ever heard before. I love the thrill of getting on stage while one of my favorite artists take the stage. I love taking a new author from zero to 100 as I turn their book into a bestseller. Helping others win is my motivation and in doing we all win together." On the best advice that he was ever given, he said, "That advice during one of the lowest points in my life: 'what defines you isn't how far in life you fall, but how you get back up after you have fallen.' In life we are all faced with certain uncertainties, certain challenges and obstacles that you will face. It is easy to get stuck in a circle of negative thought, but if you can find a way to stand back up and push forward the victory will be all the greater in the end." Beas also serves as CEO of Raver Magazine. "Running "Think a new version of MTV especially for Ravers," he said. We also are adding new coverage segments in Raver Magazine that we think people will enjoy reading. Segments on all things that RAVE. For example, we are now writing about sports and athletes that rave, restaurants, and hotels that rave when going to check out a festival. Fashion that Raves is also another segment that we think people will enjoy so that it can tie into the entire Rave experience." On being a publisher and CEO in this digital age, he said, "It feels amazing. Technology has a way to be overwhelming and it is hard sometimes to adapt but I am the type of person the loves change, I embrace it and take it all in to better give people a better experience. Everything has its limits and but if you are able to take in the digital revolution you can own the moment and grow as a company, while at the same time giving your clients a cutting edge approach that no one can experience." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "My day to day routine is spent on studying trends and adapting those trends to algorithms that will drive traffic and exposure to either music or the clients that I am supporting. Through strategic HTML Coding and AI you can see what the trends are and the shifts in those trends that will link to customers buying patterns without it these days it is impossible to predict the shifts that markets are making. Well, that and I also use my iWatch to help keep my life in order." For young and aspiring entrepreneurs and magazine and book publishers, he said, "My advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to take calculated risks, follow your dreams and its better to try and fail then to get old and wonder what if I would have done this or that. In my view, it is better to do it and lose than to never have done it at all." "Throughout the course of my life, I have started and closed over 17 companies. I lost more then I have won, but no one can ever say that I didn't try. Each opportunity is a learning experience, but if you have a thought see it to the end. Don't start something and quit in the middle. Keep the drive and stay positive along the way and you'll see how your business will grow. At the end of the day, work hard, play hard and never give up," he exclaimed. On his career-defining moments in life, he said, "I think what defines you is faith, family, and willingness to work, in that order. I learned the hard way that no one is going to do it for you. If you want to be successful you need to put in the long hours, you need to have confidence in yourself especially in front of others who are looking up to you. The road to victory is long and there will be a lot of crappy people along the way that will tell you how you can't do something, how it can't be done, how you should give up and quit." "The moments that I have lost have only made me stronger and through my faith, I have learned that no matter what I am never alone, even when no one else is there to hold my hand or show me the way," he said. Beas also opened up about his conversion to the Greek Orthodox faith and how Deacon Harry Lainis of St. Nektarios Orthodox Church saved his life. "The story is very long but in short, Deacon Harry Lainis of St. Nektarios Orthodox Church in Charlotte, NC is a special person in my life. He inspired me to better my life and to focus on the important things that make life worth living for. I truly believe that through him God worked a miracle in my life," he said. "I was facing a number of events and challenging moments in personal my life, he and I would meet weekly and he would pray with me. I grew up in the Roman Catholic my whole life and the reality is that is all I knew. He taught me from a more historical perspective the truth about Orthodoxy and through prayer and revelation, I was inspired to make changes that bettered my life," he explained. Beas defined the word success as follows: "Success for me is defined as someone how helps others make a difference in their lives for the greater good of all. It is not about clout or how many followers or money that you have but rather how you are able to influence change by making a difference in the world. Anyone can make a difference, anyone can stand up for what is right. Those are things that I consider to be a success, everything else in my view is secondary to the impact that you can have in the world." Beas was named "Top Literary Consultant for 2020" by the International Association of Top Professionals . "It was such an honor to receive the award for Top Literary Consultant for 2020 from the President of the IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami.""It all started when Steve Mariotti, Founder of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) nominated me to win the award, this was after I turned his latest book, Goodbye Homeboy into an International Bestseller," he said. "He was so taken back by the work that I did that he felt the need to nominate me. To say the least, it was a humbling experience. He is one of my personal mentors and has helped over a million children become entrepreneurs. To have him nominate me was an honor and to win an even greater one."He noted that over the span of five years he has helped over 950 authors become international bestsellers. "Through a proven algorithm that I developed, I am able to support how authors drive traffic and sales to their books as well as products. This past year, Atlas Elite Partners has added more services, such as Press and Branding Services. As a result, we have taken on larger organizations that need a multi-solution product that is superior then anything can offer in the market place today," he said.When asked what motivates him each day, he responded, "I am motivated by a relentless love for what I do, my family and my two sons that inspire me to never give up. I love listening to new music that no one has ever heard before. I love the thrill of getting on stage while one of my favorite artists take the stage. I love taking a new author from zero to 100 as I turn their book into a bestseller. Helping others win is my motivation and in doing we all win together."On the best advice that he was ever given, he said, "That advice during one of the lowest points in my life: 'what defines you isn't how far in life you fall, but how you get back up after you have fallen.' In life we are all faced with certain uncertainties, certain challenges and obstacles that you will face. It is easy to get stuck in a circle of negative thought, but if you can find a way to stand back up and push forward the victory will be all the greater in the end."Beas also serves as CEO of Raver Magazine. "Running Raver Magazine is a challenge, so much new technology is shaping the world of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) that it is hard to keep up sometimes. New genres, new music, new festivals all over the place are shaping the way the listen and stream music. The question is how do we bring the best of the best music to true Raver? How do we put it all together in a way that the fan, the true fan who buys tickets, who goes for the love of music can experience a higher level of what is good vs. what isn't good? That being said we a growing exponentially, through a strategic collaboration we have decided to work with Spier TV , an Arizona based company that has expertise in music streaming which goes live on COX TV.""Think a new version of MTV especially for Ravers," he said. We also are adding new coverage segments in Raver Magazine that we think people will enjoy reading. Segments on all things that RAVE. For example, we are now writing about sports and athletes that rave, restaurants, and hotels that rave when going to check out a festival. Fashion that Raves is also another segment that we think people will enjoy so that it can tie into the entire Rave experience."On being a publisher and CEO in this digital age, he said, "It feels amazing. Technology has a way to be overwhelming and it is hard sometimes to adapt but I am the type of person the loves change, I embrace it and take it all in to better give people a better experience. Everything has its limits and but if you are able to take in the digital revolution you can own the moment and grow as a company, while at the same time giving your clients a cutting edge approach that no one can experience."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "My day to day routine is spent on studying trends and adapting those trends to algorithms that will drive traffic and exposure to either music or the clients that I am supporting. Through strategic HTML Coding and AI you can see what the trends are and the shifts in those trends that will link to customers buying patterns without it these days it is impossible to predict the shifts that markets are making. Well, that and I also use my iWatch to help keep my life in order."For young and aspiring entrepreneurs and magazine and book publishers, he said, "My advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to take calculated risks, follow your dreams and its better to try and fail then to get old and wonder what if I would have done this or that. In my view, it is better to do it and lose than to never have done it at all.""Throughout the course of my life, I have started and closed over 17 companies. I lost more then I have won, but no one can ever say that I didn't try. Each opportunity is a learning experience, but if you have a thought see it to the end. Don't start something and quit in the middle. Keep the drive and stay positive along the way and you'll see how your business will grow. At the end of the day, work hard, play hard and never give up," he exclaimed.On his career-defining moments in life, he said, "I think what defines you is faith, family, and willingness to work, in that order. I learned the hard way that no one is going to do it for you. If you want to be successful you need to put in the long hours, you need to have confidence in yourself especially in front of others who are looking up to you. The road to victory is long and there will be a lot of crappy people along the way that will tell you how you can't do something, how it can't be done, how you should give up and quit.""The moments that I have lost have only made me stronger and through my faith, I have learned that no matter what I am never alone, even when no one else is there to hold my hand or show me the way," he said.Beas also opened up about his conversion to the Greek Orthodox faith and how Deacon Harry Lainis of St. Nektarios Orthodox Church saved his life. "The story is very long but in short, Deacon Harry Lainis of St. Nektarios Orthodox Church in Charlotte, NC is a special person in my life. He inspired me to better my life and to focus on the important things that make life worth living for. I truly believe that through him God worked a miracle in my life," he said."I was facing a number of events and challenging moments in personal my life, he and I would meet weekly and he would pray with me. I grew up in the Roman Catholic my whole life and the reality is that is all I knew. He taught me from a more historical perspective the truth about Orthodoxy and through prayer and revelation, I was inspired to make changes that bettered my life," he explained.Beas defined the word success as follows: "Success for me is defined as someone how helps others make a difference in their lives for the greater good of all. It is not about clout or how many followers or money that you have but rather how you are able to influence change by making a difference in the world. Anyone can make a difference, anyone can stand up for what is right. Those are things that I consider to be a success, everything else in my view is secondary to the impact that you can have in the world." More about Michael Beas, Raver Magazine, CEO, Literary, Consultant Michael Beas Raver Magazine CEO Literary Consultant