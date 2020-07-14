Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Los Angeles - Instagram star, model, and content creator Lucas Loyola chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On his daily motivations, he said, "My family here in Los Angeles and in Brazil. It's a scary time to be away from everyone. Thankful for social media and the Internet. It's good to know they're a call away." "What really motivates me every day is knowing that we are all happy, well, and safe," he said. "Waking up with gratitude is most important now and every day of your life." Lucas Loyola Fael Gregorio On being an Instagram sensation, model, and content creator in the digital age, Loyola said, "It's great to be of influence and social media definitely helps with a career. It's a strong platform to showcase not only my photos but also the work and art of photographers, artists, makeup, and hair artists as well. It takes a team to make me look good." Regarding his plans for 2020 and beyond, he said, "Travel and more work. I am grateful that I get to see the world and I hope to see more of it. Take my kids along with me on adventures. I’m excited to show them around the world." Lucas Loyola Photo courtesy of the Ergo baby campaign He is a native of Gouveia, a Brazilian municipality in the center of Minas Gerais. In addition to being a model and content creator, he is a father. On balancing fatherhood with his modeling career, he gave credit where credit is due. "I couldn't make any of this work without the help of my wife and family. Both our jobs have us traveling and so we take the kids with us. She takes the kids on adventures while I work. And I do the same. We tag team and so far, it’s been a lot of fun. There’s nothing like seeing the world through their eyes. That's the best part of being a dad," he exclaimed. On the best advice that he was ever given, he said, "Stay focused, believe in yourself and what is right, and treat people well. These are the tools for success." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Be still and know (I know, profound)." Lucas Loyola Pat Supsiri Loyola defined the word success as "living a balanced life and knowing those I love are taken care of." "Fulfilling my dreams and living each day with gratitude, happiness, love, and family. From there, all things come easily. And when things are easy they are meant to be. By that, that is a success," he explained. For his fans and supporters, Loyola offered the following inspiring words during the pandemic): "It's ok not to know the answers. Do what you love and know that you're not the only one. Wear a mask and stay safe. It's that simple." It's that simple."To learn more about Instagram sensation Lucas Loyola, follow him on Instagram