Teen Australian entrepreneur Lachlan Delchau-Jones is the CEO at LDJ Enterprises. He chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about life in quarantine, which inspired his e-commerce business for selling craft products for families to do at home. "Quarantine has been a very interesting time for everyone here in Australia," he said. "It has been very up down, from lockdown to borders open and back to lock down, we have had it all. The online world of online shopping and e-commerce has been thriving, hence why our business boomed so quickly." His story has been featured on such media outlets as News.com.au, Daily Mail UK and Australia. "I felt very honoured, It has been great to share our story with Australia. After we had wrapped up the 28 day project of this business we turned our attention to sharing the story, just to prove it is possible. I am 18 years old, Taylor is 19, it is more than possible for anyone too." On being an entrepreneur in the digital age, he said, I feel very fortunate. We have access to the best resources available. It really makes the day to day easier. I really love meeting people in person, however, we really had to adapt during quarantine to strictly Zoom meetings with our business partners." For young and aspiring entrepreneurs, he said, "My best advice for young and aspiring entrepreneurs is to get your hands in the mud. In my case, I learned about Facebook advertisements by physically doing them and learning my lessons. You need to set goals and get your priorities right." On his daily motivations, he said, "I am driven by the foundations I have built and the businesses I run on the daily. Taylor and I always have a drop shipping running, however have really dove into passion related projects this year, working with influencers, private label products, management and building long-term sustainable brands." The young entrepreneur defined the word success as contentment in life. "The word success, to me, means happiness. If I am happy with what I am doing, I'm successful," he said. He started an e-commerce store for selling craft products for families to do at home. "Taylor Reilly and I were inspired to sell all craft items during this time after we had seen the demand for this niche at the local shop. We went for a walk one day to strategies and saw a clear demand being crafts and hobbies, we just needed to fill it. People were trying to occupy as much time as possible during lockdown," he said. Delchau-Jones also complimented rising Australian pop sensation Brayden Dunbar. "Brayden has been working really hard on his music lately. Taylor and I featured in his last music video and it was a blast. Brayden puts in a lot of work behind the scenes and it's evident why he is currently reaping the rewards of that," he said.