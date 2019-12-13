'Manifesting Your Dreams' is a No. 1 book on Amazon

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle The co-authors of "Manifesting Your Dreams" have a major reason to celebrate. The book landed No. 1 on Amazon on multiple book lists. Aside from Marla McKenna, the list of co-authors includes Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, and Debbie Truncale. Manifesting Your Dreams includes a motivational foreword by two-time Olympic medalist, former competitive swimmer The book peaked at No. 1 in the "Grief & Bereavement" and the "Baseball Biographies" section of Amazon, as well as No. 1 in Kindle for "Swimming." It also reached No. 15 in the Adoption and No. 30 in the Journalist Biographies book sections. Manifesting Your Dreams: Inspiring Words of Encouragement, Strength, and Perseverance is available on As Digital Journal reported , Manifesting Your Dreams is comprised of 20 inspirational stories that were collected by acclaimed author and speaker Marla McKenna . It was released on December 12 via Nico 11 Publishing & Design.Aside from Marla McKenna, the list of co-authors includes Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, and Debbie Truncale.Manifesting Your Dreams includes a motivational foreword by two-time Olympic medalist, former competitive swimmer Elizabeth Beisel The book peaked at No. 1 in the "Grief & Bereavement" and the "Baseball Biographies" section of Amazon, as well as No. 1 in Kindle for "Swimming." It also reached No. 15 in the Adoption and No. 30 in the Journalist Biographies book sections.Manifesting Your Dreams: Inspiring Words of Encouragement, Strength, and Perseverance is available on Amazon Prime More about Manifesting Your Dreams, Marla McKenna, Elizabeth Beisel, Book Manifesting Your Dre... Marla McKenna Elizabeth Beisel Book