Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Manifesting Your Dreams' is a No. 1 book on Amazon

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
The co-authors of "Manifesting Your Dreams" have a major reason to celebrate. The book landed No. 1 on Amazon on multiple book lists.
As Digital Journal reported, Manifesting Your Dreams is comprised of 20 inspirational stories that were collected by acclaimed author and speaker Marla McKenna. It was released on December 12 via Nico 11 Publishing & Design.
Aside from Marla McKenna, the list of co-authors includes Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, and Debbie Truncale.
Manifesting Your Dreams includes a motivational foreword by two-time Olympic medalist, former competitive swimmer Elizabeth Beisel.
The book peaked at No. 1 in the "Grief & Bereavement" and the "Baseball Biographies" section of Amazon, as well as No. 1 in Kindle for "Swimming." It also reached No. 15 in the Adoption and No. 30 in the Journalist Biographies book sections.
Manifesting Your Dreams: Inspiring Words of Encouragement, Strength, and Perseverance is available on Amazon Prime.
More about Manifesting Your Dreams, Marla McKenna, Elizabeth Beisel, Book
 
Latest News
Top News
Boris Johnson: Britain's divisive Brexit champion
Path to softer Brexit? UK PM's big win gives him leeway
The Monkees put fans, listeners in the holiday spirit this season
Op-Ed: US officials claim US will not leave Syria any time soon
AI puts final notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony
Review: Billy Joel puts fans in the holiday spirit at MSG residency show Special
If sanctioned Turkey threatens to close 2 US Turkish bases
'Manifesting Your Dreams' is a No. 1 book on Amazon
EU 'ready' for next round of Brexit after Johnson win
Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Sheer resigns