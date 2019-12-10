Email
article image'Manifesting Your Dreams' features 20 inspirational stories

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Lifestyle
The inspirational book "Manifesting Your Dreams" will be released on December 12, 2019. It features compelling stories that were collected by Marla McKenna.
The book's foreword is by three-time American Olympian, world champion swimmer, and author Elizabeth Beisel; moreover, her highly-anticipated book, Silver Lining, is due in February of 2020.
Marla McKenna
Marla McKenna
supplied by Marla McKenna
Manifesting Your Dreams offers motivational words of encouragement, as well as strength and perseverance. It features best-selling authors, as well as Chicken Soup for the Soul authors, and Long Island television show Donna Drake (of "The Donna Drake Show") and Digital Journal's very own Editor-at-Large Markos Papadatos.
A total of 20 authors will share how they manifested their dreams or found their purpose in life, through the laws of attraction, hard work, or on the other side of trauma. Most impressive about all of these authors is that they didn't give up. Every story is distinct, heartfelt and inspirational as it offers encouragement to face the challenges that life presents, in an effort to find peace, strength, joy, and purpose.
These talented co-authors of Manifesting Your Dreams include Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Marla McKenna, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Markos Papadatos, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, and Debbie Truncale.
Manifesting Your Dreams will be released on December 12, via Nico 11 Publishing & Design. Partial proceeds from all of McKenna's books benefit The Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, with rock singer-songwriter Rick Springfield matching her donations. The book is available on Amazon.
