OneEleven
, the community of high-performing technology scaleups, and insurance company Aviva Canada
are set to jointly host a community-orientated event called the Safer Neighbourhoods Hackathon. The event takes place between November 23 – 25, 2018 at OneEleven’s office in Toronto. Supporting the event are Google's Sidewalk Labs, the City of Toronto, and ThinkData Works.
The conference will have on primary aim
: developing technology-based solutions to make Canadian neighborhoods safer and more connected. Drilling this aim down, there are three associated concerns which the event will attempt to address. The first is with increasing pedestrian-friendly communities and at the same time preventing road related injuries. The second aspect is with preventing distracted driving-related accidents. The third area focuses on increasing house-to-house communication for resource, knowledge, and skill sharing.
Many of these accidents are the inadvertent result of using technology, such as drivers distracted by texting. For example, it is estimated that about once every 30 minutes
, someone is injured in a distracted driving-related accident in Ontario.
The event is aimed at developers, insurance professionals, designers, emergency responders, lawyers, interested citizens, and anyone else who has ideas about making communities safer through the use of innovative technology and different ways of integrating technology into urban areas.
This will take the form of a contest. Different teams will be given 48-hours to assess, innovate, develop prototypes and pitch solutions to a panel of judges to address the road safety concerns. Three winning teams will be selected to win a total of $7,000 in prize money. In addition, the winners will have the opportunity to make use Aviva’s network to push their ideas across Canada.
