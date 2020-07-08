Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Best-selling author and life coach Kamini Wood chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest novel, "OM: Life's Gentle Reminders." "The book itself was written over the course of several months," she said. "I would write as life's reminders would prompt me to sit and write. The biggest challenge was to find time to sit and reflect back on different experiences." Downtime is necessary for many writers and artists to get their creative juices flowing. In his downtime, she enjoys being with her children. "My downtime is all about laughing and playing with them. And if they are busy, I am generally found walking my dogs," she said. On her inspiration to become a writer, she said, "Honestly, I never thought I could write. For a long time, I thought no one would want to read what I write. That was simply the false identity of not being good enough at play. Then I realized, my message is mine. If it resonates with a reader, wonderful. If it doesn't, that's ok too," she said. When asked about her favorite authors, she elaborated, "I really enjoyed Mastery by George Leonard and Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankel. The way both of these authors created books that were relatable and also demonstrated how the power of what we want to become is within us, was both inspiring and also felt quite attainable. They were both written in a way that empowered the reader, which I fully embraced." OM: Life's Gentle Reminders is available on To learn more about best-selling author Kamini Wood, check out her OM: Life's Gentle Reminders is a perfectly timed and relevant book following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This book empowers the reader to reflect on the lessons learned throughout life on a journey of self-growth," she said. "Reflection is the word that best describes the book.""The book itself was written over the course of several months," she said. "I would write as life's reminders would prompt me to sit and write. The biggest challenge was to find time to sit and reflect back on different experiences."Downtime is necessary for many writers and artists to get their creative juices flowing. In his downtime, she enjoys being with her children. "My downtime is all about laughing and playing with them. And if they are busy, I am generally found walking my dogs," she said.On her inspiration to become a writer, she said, "Honestly, I never thought I could write. For a long time, I thought no one would want to read what I write. That was simply the false identity of not being good enough at play. Then I realized, my message is mine. If it resonates with a reader, wonderful. If it doesn't, that's ok too," she said.When asked about her favorite authors, she elaborated, "I really enjoyed Mastery by George Leonard and Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankel. The way both of these authors created books that were relatable and also demonstrated how the power of what we want to become is within us, was both inspiring and also felt quite attainable. They were both written in a way that empowered the reader, which I fully embraced."OM: Life's Gentle Reminders is available on Amazon To learn more about best-selling author Kamini Wood, check out her official homepage More about Kamini Wood, OM Life's Gentle Reminders, Novel, Book Kamini Wood OM Life s Gentle Rem... Novel Book