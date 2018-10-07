By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Lifestyle Jessie James Decker celebrates her new lifestyle book with an event that was hosted by South Beach Diet in downtown Nashville. Her partnership with South Beach Diet began she gave birth to her second child; moreover, she credits the diet program for helping her back in shape, in an effort to reach her goals. She is the ambassador of the South Beach Diet, and she celebrated her book launch with her family, friends, and taste-makers in an intimate event in Nashville. Attendees included her husband, former football player Eric Decker, as well as their two oldest children and her family members (mother and siblings) and friends. At this rooftop event, a signature cocktail called "The Decker" was served. Jessie James Decker is a country musician, television personality, and fashion designer. She was the star of E!'s hit reality show Eric and Jessie, as well as the creator and designer of Kittenish, a fashion line that was inspired by her personal style. Decker lives in Nashville with husband, Eric Becker, and their three children. To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food was released on October 2 via Dey St., an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Her book is an essential guide to living life the way it works for Decker. She hopes to inspire and empower women to follow their dreams. It offers fashion tips, family recipes, pregnancy advice, as well as health and beauty tutorials and dating advice.Her partnership with South Beach Diet began she gave birth to her second child; moreover, she credits the diet program for helping her back in shape, in an effort to reach her goals. Decker acknowledged that when she was younger, it was easier to maintain her shape, however, once she had children everything changed. That was when she started to focus on exercise and diet. She partnered with South Beach Diet because she is a believer of their principles. Her goal is to help other people (men and women) to reach a place where they feel more confident.She is the ambassador of the South Beach Diet, and she celebrated her book launch with her family, friends, and taste-makers in an intimate event in Nashville. Attendees included her husband, former football player Eric Decker, as well as their two oldest children and her family members (mother and siblings) and friends. At this rooftop event, a signature cocktail called "The Decker" was served.Jessie James Decker is a country musician, television personality, and fashion designer. She was the star of E!'s hit reality show Eric and Jessie, as well as the creator and designer of Kittenish, a fashion line that was inspired by her personal style. Decker lives in Nashville with husband, Eric Becker, and their three children.To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jessie James Decker , check out her official website More about Jessie James Decker, South Beach Diet, Book, Country, eric decker Jessie James Decker South Beach Diet Book Country eric decker