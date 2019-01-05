According to the U.K. government's Office for National Statistics, January 6 is the worst day for deaths in Britain. If you are of a superstitious nature then it is probably best to stay indoors and avoid doing anything that might cause harm, such as changing a light fitting or rewiring a plug.
The date has an average of 25 percent more deaths than the overall daily rate.
More people have passed away on January 6 than any other since 2005.
An average of 1,732 deaths occur, compared to the typical daily average of 1,387.
There is a serious socioeconomic side to the statistics beyond a higher level of random accidents. A drop in temperature is a contributing factor, which is something that affects vulnerable people. In addition, the end of the Christmas season is another reason for the sudden spike in mortality rates. At this time of year many older people become lonelier
, and loneliness has been associated with a higher mortality rate. One reason is linked to effect on the immune system. It is also theorized that some elderly people are sustained by the prospect of Holiday celebrations with their families, only to slip into a more rapid decline once the festivities cease. Research suggests this effect is slightly stronger in men than in women
.
. These two days also have high death rates, with January 5 and January 7 averaging just three fewer fatalities each.
On a more positive note, the day when people are least likely to die is July 30, which is invaribaly the peak of the good weather in the northern hemisphere.