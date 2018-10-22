Special By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Lifestyle Home Makeover expert Genevieve Gorder chatted with Digital Journal about digital safety. Gorder is the star of TLC's "Trading Spaces" and Netflix's "Stay Here." She partnered with Allstate to demonstrate how to better understand and manage your digital footprint, giving consumers the tools they need for a digital safety makeover. "I have partnered with Allstate, in an effort to protect the digital footprint. Every day of our lives, we are doing more of our lives digitally. Everything we do becomes a digital trail and everything we do on cyberspace never really goes away," she said. Regarding her experiences on Trading Spaces and Stay Here, Gorder said, "They are both very different. One is a revival and the other is a Netflix special. They have both been incredible, and it is great to share both aspects of my life. It is very fun." Each day, Gorder is motivated simply by the "shortness of life." "I am worried about having one lifetime not being enough to do it all in," she said. "I am very creative, and creativity wakes me up every day. I am wired optimistically. I have an incredible group of friends and a daughter to do things that I am passionate about. It proliferates in every aspect of my life." On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Gorder said, "It is overwhelming, and there are a lot of things that we know and a lot of things that we don't know. Everything in our lives is run digitally now. It is fascinating and sometimes, it feels easier, but sometimes, it feels harder." Gorder encouraged her fans to check out the She defined the word success as having a large community of people that you love and they love you back. "That is really what life is. It's not about the dollars, it's about the people. Social wealth is everything," she concluded. To learn more about Genevieve Gorder, check out her Gorder stars in this above video launched by Allstate where she receives an unexpected, makeover from the tech-savvy students of STEM Kids NYC. These students help Gorder understand how simple it is to demystify one's personal data. "I am working with a bunch of kids that are 10 to 13 year-olds, and they will be interrogating me on how I am protecting my own digital footprint," she said.She partnered with Allstate to demonstrate how to better understand and manage your digital footprint, giving consumers the tools they need for a digital safety makeover. "I have partnered with Allstate, in an effort to protect the digital footprint. Every day of our lives, we are doing more of our lives digitally. Everything we do becomes a digital trail and everything we do on cyberspace never really goes away," she said.Regarding her experiences on Trading Spaces and Stay Here, Gorder said, "They are both very different. One is a revival and the other is a Netflix special. They have both been incredible, and it is great to share both aspects of my life. It is very fun."Each day, Gorder is motivated simply by the "shortness of life." "I am worried about having one lifetime not being enough to do it all in," she said. "I am very creative, and creativity wakes me up every day. I am wired optimistically. I have an incredible group of friends and a daughter to do things that I am passionate about. It proliferates in every aspect of my life."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Gorder said, "It is overwhelming, and there are a lot of things that we know and a lot of things that we don't know. Everything in our lives is run digitally now. It is fascinating and sometimes, it feels easier, but sometimes, it feels harder."Gorder encouraged her fans to check out the Hidden World of Data website , in an effort to stay more protected in the digital world. "We all have specific questions that are personal to our lives and how we interact with tech. It is a good resource to have in our back pocket," she said.She defined the word success as having a large community of people that you love and they love you back. "That is really what life is. It's not about the dollars, it's about the people. Social wealth is everything," she concluded.To learn more about Genevieve Gorder, check out her Instagram page More about Genevieve Gorder, digital footprint, Technology, Netflix, Expert Genevieve Gorder digital footprint Technology Netflix Expert Home Makeover