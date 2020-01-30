By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle On January 27, TV personality and social media influencer Dorothy Wang launched her own travel guide platform, where she is sharing her travel insights with her fans and followers. Over the years, Wang had noticed that there was an increasing interest in what she was eating, where she was dining, and where she was traveling. Her followers were constantly asking her such questions as "What hotel do you recommend in Tokyo?" or "What's your favorite chocolate chip cookie in New York?" or "Where should I stay and what should I do in Paris?" She expressed her love for sharing travel recommendations and she realized that a more organized, cohesive platform was necessary. Wang added that her new travel platform is about experiencing the best, as opposed to the most expensive. "It will feature curated, trusted information and destination guides filled with suggestions on where to eat, stay and play," she explained. Her online travel platform will also furnish her followers with insider tips and cultural insights, in an effort to help them create the most memorable experience possible. She noted that "travel is the thread that binds us all together." Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Wang is an entrepreneur, TV personality, and social media influencer. Aside from starring in the E!'s breakout series #RichKids of Beverly Hills, she served as a fashion correspondent for The Steve Harvey Show, she appeared in Famously Single on E!, and she co-hosted Facebook Watch's Fetch Me A Date. Wang has been profiled in such noteworthy outlets as Vogue China, InStyle, People Magazine, Cosmopolitan, ELLE China, and NBC's Today Show, among others. With the launch of her travel guide platform in 2020, Wang can now add "Travel and Lifestyle Expert" to her resume of accomplishments. For more information on Dorothy Wang and her travel platform, check out her Wang is a #RichKids of Beverly Hills alumna that has in excess of one million followers on Instagram, and they regularly ask her for travel advice. Her online travel guide platform went live on January 27.Over the years, Wang had noticed that there was an increasing interest in what she was eating, where she was dining, and where she was traveling. Her followers were constantly asking her such questions as "What hotel do you recommend in Tokyo?" or "What's your favorite chocolate chip cookie in New York?" or "Where should I stay and what should I do in Paris?"She expressed her love for sharing travel recommendations and she realized that a more organized, cohesive platform was necessary. Wang added that her new travel platform is about experiencing the best, as opposed to the most expensive. "It will feature curated, trusted information and destination guides filled with suggestions on where to eat, stay and play," she explained.Her online travel platform will also furnish her followers with insider tips and cultural insights, in an effort to help them create the most memorable experience possible. She noted that "travel is the thread that binds us all together."Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Wang is an entrepreneur, TV personality, and social media influencer. Aside from starring in the E!'s breakout series #RichKids of Beverly Hills, she served as a fashion correspondent for The Steve Harvey Show, she appeared in Famously Single on E!, and she co-hosted Facebook Watch's Fetch Me A Date.Wang has been profiled in such noteworthy outlets as Vogue China, InStyle, People Magazine, Cosmopolitan, ELLE China, and NBC's Today Show, among others.With the launch of her travel guide platform in 2020, Wang can now add "Travel and Lifestyle Expert" to her resume of accomplishments.For more information on Dorothy Wang and her travel platform, check out her official website , and follow her on Instagram More about Dorothy Wang, Travel, Guide, Platform, Social media Dorothy Wang Travel Guide Platform Social media instagram Expert