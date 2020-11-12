Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Actor, model, and fitness expert Dominic Adriano Albano chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, which include a fitness app and a re-launch of his book. "My philosophy is living every single day in a normal fashion," he said. "Don't restrict yourself calories before you go to bed because it's not going to last. I do demonstrations of all my workouts, and I have sample workout programs in there. We hope to get the app going by January of 2021." For more information on this app, check out its Dominic Adriano Albano Henry Wu Albano noted that he is really proud of his Speaking of the book, he shared that they are doing a relaunch of the book, which is 51 pages long. "It features Jono's photographic work depicting pictures of me in different situations. It's the first book that Jono had done of a particular person," he said. "We are doing a relaunch for Christmas this week actually." He concluded, "With everything going on, COVID and election, I don't care who you support, my work should be enjoyed by all people. Hopefully, at the end of the day, people that do what I do can be a distraction from people's daily troubles. I want to bring people together with what I do. I want it to be about my work and only the work." To learn more about actor, model, and fitness expert Dominic Adriano Albano Alon Reuveni @alonik Albano opened up about his fitness app. "I started out as a personal trainer way back in the day. I have a background in nutrition. Then, I got scouted to be a model," he said. "I got busy and I got into the acting world. I didn't want to go back to fitness, but people started asking me how I stay in shape for my photoshoots and all year round. I decided to go back to my roots and do a fitness app that people can download on their phones or at home to see what I am doing.""My philosophy is living every single day in a normal fashion," he said. "Don't restrict yourself calories before you go to bed because it's not going to last. I do demonstrations of all my workouts, and I have sample workout programs in there. We hope to get the app going by January of 2021."For more information on this app, check out its Instagram page Albano noted that he is really proud of his JABBR podcast , which is on Apple and Spotify. "I couldn't have done this podcast without my co-host Jono Madison," he said. "He is a photographer and we shot together a bunch of times, and we decided to do a book together called The Study of Dominic Albano by Jono Madison. It took several months to do this book, but it was so great and we became friends out of that project," he said.Speaking of the book, he shared that they are doing a relaunch of the book, which is 51 pages long. "It features Jono's photographic work depicting pictures of me in different situations. It's the first book that Jono had done of a particular person," he said. "We are doing a relaunch for Christmas this week actually."He concluded, "With everything going on, COVID and election, I don't care who you support, my work should be enjoyed by all people. Hopefully, at the end of the day, people that do what I do can be a distraction from people's daily troubles. I want to bring people together with what I do. I want it to be about my work and only the work."To learn more about actor, model, and fitness expert Dominic Adriano Albano , follow him on Instagram More about Dominic Adriano Albano, fitness app, Podcast, Book, relaunch Dominic Adriano Alba... fitness app Podcast Book relaunch