Different generations financial priorities revealed

By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
A new survey by The Ascent has looked at shifting financial priorities across different generations across family units during the coronavirus era.
The data compiled by The Ascent was drawn from a survey conducted of more than 1,500 U.S. citizens. The data suggests the time of coronavirus is, unsurprisingly, affecting people. What is of interest is how greatly the impact varies. There are various factors shaping both perceptions and outcomes, including where someone lives, the type of job they have, their age, and how healthy you are.
The findings reveal that 52 percent of U.S. citizens have lost income due to the coronavirus, and nearly a quarter of those people (22 percent) are relying more on credit cards to cover their daily costs.
Consequently, people have made big changes in their financial priorities because of the coronavirus. With this, 31 percent of people said that covering family living costs was their top financial priority before the pandemic. This has shifted to close to 50 percent stating that this is a concern during the current time period.
In terms of the limited measures put in place by the U.S. government, 37 percent of people have said they will use whatever trickles down from the stimulus checks to pay bills. A smaller proportion, 26 percent said they will use an extra money to purchase household necessities. In terms of buying goods, the majority are continuing to make bigger purchases online rather than shopping locally at nearby small businesses.
In terms of generational differences, while every demographic is worried about money, it is the millennials and members of Generation X who are the most stressed. With this, 61 percent of millennials reported that they're worried about their finances and 65 percent of Gen X expressed a similar sentient.
The findings tally with earlier research that found 60 percent of people are worried about their money because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the U.S. context, this is despite the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which has not wholly reassured people.
