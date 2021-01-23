By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Emmy-nominated TV host Debbie Matenopoulos announced that she is launching her new skincare line Ikaria Beauty. Digital Journal has the scoop. Over the years, Matenopoulos shared that she tried every single lotion, potion, and serum and she was disappointed with those results. She subsequently decided to make something on her own that actually works. With Ikaria Beauty, she went back to her roots and researched why many women in Greece had gorgeous skin. "It turns out the Mediterranean diet isn't only good for a healthy body, but it's also amazing for healthy skin," she posted. Matenopoulos took some of the key ingredients she found in the region of Ikaria, which included olive oil, chamomile, royal jelly, honey, lemon, and mountain tea. They went on to create products that are very effective. All of their ingredients are natural and indigenous to Greece. As the founder of Ikaria Beauty, she noted that she is combining the homeopathic ingredients from her Greek roots with the best that modern science has to offer. Every product is formulated to give the best results possible with the cleanest ingredients, where one can actually feel good about putting on their skin. To learn more about Ikaria Beauty, follow the skincare line on For more information on Debbie Matenopoulos, follow her on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Debbie Matenopoulos Paul Archuleta The Greek-American TV host co-hosts Home & Family with Emmy-nominated actor Cameron Mathison . She revealed in a post on social media that she has been working on this for years. She collaborated on this skincare line with an incredible lab and a team of scientists, in an effort to make sure they got every formula right.Over the years, Matenopoulos shared that she tried every single lotion, potion, and serum and she was disappointed with those results. She subsequently decided to make something on her own that actually works. With Ikaria Beauty, she went back to her roots and researched why many women in Greece had gorgeous skin. "It turns out the Mediterranean diet isn't only good for a healthy body, but it's also amazing for healthy skin," she posted.Matenopoulos took some of the key ingredients she found in the region of Ikaria, which included olive oil, chamomile, royal jelly, honey, lemon, and mountain tea. They went on to create products that are very effective. All of their ingredients are natural and indigenous to Greece.As the founder of Ikaria Beauty, she noted that she is combining the homeopathic ingredients from her Greek roots with the best that modern science has to offer. Every product is formulated to give the best results possible with the cleanest ingredients, where one can actually feel good about putting on their skin.To learn more about Ikaria Beauty, follow the skincare line on Instagram For more information on Debbie Matenopoulos, follow her on Twitter and Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Debbie Matenopoulos back in the summer of 2020. More about Debbie Matenopoulos, Ikaria Beauty, Home & Family, TV, Host Debbie Matenopoulos Ikaria Beauty Home amp Family TV Host Cameron Mathison