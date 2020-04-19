Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Lifestyle Fashion designer Danh Tran chatted with Digital Journal about being the founder of Buttercloth and he recalled his experience on "Shark Tank." Tran continued, "We use the finest 100 percent long fiber cotton yarns and then knit them together with a special process that makes it super soft on both sides. It has incredible breathability and a six-way stretch that makes you look like a Friday night but feel like a Sunday morning." He also opened up about his experience on the hit ABC reality show Shark Tank. "Before Shark Tank, we were just four people, operating out of a small garage but with a big dream. We were only shipping about 20 shirts a day, but our customers loved them and kept coming back for more, so we knew we had to get the message out. Thanks to Shark Tank and Robert, a year later we have an office, a warehouse, and a team of 20, and we are shipping hundreds of shirts a day. Needless to say, Shark Tank has been life-changing," he elaborated. With Buttercloth, he has the support of Robert Herjavec and Metta World Peace. "Buttercloth is an incredible product and we had a great starting team. But like most entrepreneurs, we did not have the capital and network we needed to really scale. Metta, and Robert and his team, have been invaluable. Even more important than the capital has been their coaching and access to their networks of the best partners in every area of the business," he said. On being an entrepreneur in the digital age, Tran said, "There has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur. eCommerce has leveled the playing field so much, allowing beginning entrepreneurs to compete at a scale they could have only dreamed of ten or twenty years ago." Regarding the future of men's fashion, he said, "The future of men’s fashion is all about comfort. I want to redefine how men dress casually in and outside the workplace environment, without sacrificing comfort or style." For young and aspiring entrepreneurs, he encouraged them "to find their passion and go for it." "Only if you’re truly passionate about it will you be willing to make the sacrifices and take the risks. Build a strong team of people who are the best at each facet of the business. Finally, trust your gut feelings and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t," he said. He concluded about Buttercloth, "Our customers attracted to Buttercloth first for the promise of comfort. When they get their first shirt, open the box and experience the softness, and then they notice the subtle detail that distinguishes our brand, most of them say 'wow, this is really nicer than I expected.' That's what keeps them coming back. Finally, trust your gut feelings and don't let anyone tell you that you can't," he said.

He concluded about Buttercloth, "Our customers attracted to Buttercloth first for the promise of comfort. When they get their first shirt, open the box and experience the softness, and then they notice the subtle detail that distinguishes our brand, most of them say 'wow, this is really nicer than I expected.' That's what keeps them coming back. It's the kind of shirt where you can be 100 percent comfortable, and people will ask 'where did you get that shirt?'"

To learn more about Buttercloth, check out its official website and its Facebook page