Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Lifestyle Clothing designer Steven Dann chatted with Digital Journal about his inspirations, future plans, and he furnished his definition of the word success. Regarding his inspiration to be a clothing designer, he explained, "I think a part of that has to do with being super opinionative and wanting to control the narrative. I have a vision and seeing it come to life is exhilarating." On being a clothing designer in the digital age, he said, "It feels incredible, so much of the red tape is cut. All the waiting for month for things to come out in magazines is over. The other element is the feedback you receive instantly in real-time. You also don't have five publications controlling the narrative anymore." Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "You have to love what you do, that’s key. I also have a family that I love and adore. I don’t want to be 75 and going into the office. Working now, juggling as much as I can while I’m young so that I can enjoy the rest of my life, on a yacht in the Mediterranean." When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, Dann responded, "I think it's you who defines you, but there are moments when you accomplish something and things go better than you could have wished for and wanted, those are the moments that are validating." For young and aspiring clothing designers, he said, "If you hear the answer no, you're talking to the wrong person." Dann defined the word success as follows: "Success is when you can look back at your life and know you were able to make a difference in people's lives. When you're at a place in your life you're able to give back." "Steven Dann the person is someone who set out on a crazy dream of designing and curating designers from all over the world, all there years later it has brought me everything I have in my life," he said. He continued, "It has allowed me the opportunity to meet and become dear friends with people I would have never known that are like family to me. Most importantly, I met my wife through the industry, which led to our greatest gift, my son Greyson. It has allowed me the platform to become involved in charities that mean the world to us." "What people might not know about me is that at the heart of it I’m all about my family and spending time with them. I'm obsessed with everything and anything that’s luxurious. It's in my blood and DNA from a very young child, and that’s how I live my life. It's that lifestyle that I envision, live myself and love to share with the world," he said. "Steven Dann the stores is a curated lifestyle for her. It’s edited and cherry-picked. She can find looks for day to night, head to toe. It’s set up for her to feel and know that a stylist has curated these looks, she’s chic, effortless, on-trend yet timeless and confident. It's that lifestyle that I envision, live myself and love to share with the world," he said."Steven Dann the stores is a curated lifestyle for her. It's edited and cherry-picked. She can find looks for day to night, head to toe. It's set up for her to feel and know that a stylist has curated these looks, she's chic, effortless, on-trend yet timeless and confident. That's what she can except shopping at SD," he concluded. On his plans for the future, he said, "My life and business evolve every day. In the immediate future, I can say I'm working on a coffee table book that I'm super passionate about. My wife and I are launching a new label called MrandMrsDann which is going to be something that we will really be focusing on together."