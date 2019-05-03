Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle HGTV and DIY Network Host Matt Blashaw chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transportation of landscaping with the Philips Hue. "I want to challenge people to do something that they've never done before. I challenge people to fail. As a contractor, I've failed so many times in my life, but I've learned how to fix those mistakes. From those failures, I have gained so much success," he said. "Take a little bit of time, start small, and do a project. I've made a career out of failure and that's how I am so successful," he added. On his partnership with For young and aspiring landscape architects said, "The hardest thing about a backyard is that you have to create and design the space first. The hardest thing is imaging where everything goes. In a house, it's already set up for you, but in a backyard, it gets very confusing. Think of your problems first before you think about what you want to put in your backyard." "I come from a solution-based design aspect. You build your solution," he said. "Try to keep your yard accessible from all of those separate spaces. I don't like to put levels in my backyard." Digital transformation of the landscape architecture On the impact of technology on landscape architecture, he said, "One of the best pieces of technology is the Philips Hue. I really think they've revolutionized outdoor lighting, and where it's going. You connect the technology to an app where you can control each light. You can set its mood and its brightness. You can create its own unique landscape and unique color palette. You can revolutionize the way your backyard looks." To learn more about TV host and landscape expert Matt Blashaw, check out his Aside from being a television host, Blashaw is a landscaping expert and realtor. "I do a lot of different things. I love everything about the home. I share the enthusiasm and love for the home with other people. I want to give them tips to move forward," he admitted."I want to challenge people to do something that they've never done before. I challenge people to fail. As a contractor, I've failed so many times in my life, but I've learned how to fix those mistakes. From those failures, I have gained so much success," he said."Take a little bit of time, start small, and do a project. I've made a career out of failure and that's how I am so successful," he added.On his partnership with Philips Hue , Blashaw said, "It's a great partnership. We have perfect synergy with one another. This is what I love to do. I love helping people make their backyards functional and beautiful. With Philips Hue and their lights, it makes my job that much easier. It takes landscape architecture to a completely different level."For young and aspiring landscape architects said, "The hardest thing about a backyard is that you have to create and design the space first. The hardest thing is imaging where everything goes. In a house, it's already set up for you, but in a backyard, it gets very confusing. Think of your problems first before you think about what you want to put in your backyard.""I come from a solution-based design aspect. You build your solution," he said. "Try to keep your yard accessible from all of those separate spaces. I don't like to put levels in my backyard."On the impact of technology on landscape architecture, he said, "One of the best pieces of technology is the Philips Hue. I really think they've revolutionized outdoor lighting, and where it's going. You connect the technology to an app where you can control each light. You can set its mood and its brightness. You can create its own unique landscape and unique color palette. You can revolutionize the way your backyard looks."To learn more about TV host and landscape expert Matt Blashaw, check out his official website More about Matt Blashaw, TV, Host, Philips Hue Matt Blashaw TV Host Philips Hue