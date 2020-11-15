Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Lifestyle Holistic life coach Luke Floyd chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his love for yoga and fitness, his daily motivations, being a coach in the digital age, and he furnished his definition of the word success. "It has been an interesting journey," he said about his holistic health path. "I moved out to Los Angeles for acting, and I was in the military for five years. In the fifth year, I realized that it wasn't where I belong. I went to Los Angeles, where I had a spiritual awakening. I did auditions for commercials for products that I didn't have my heart into." Floyd continued, "The main thing that started to change my life was yoga and meditation. I used to be really tight and really inflamed but yoga helped me a lot. Then, I started eating more plants and the more I changed, the more I got passionate about it. I feel like this is my path. This is exciting." He is proud of his growth and maturity, and the level of confidence that he has gained as a result. "Authenticity really is a skill," he admitted. "It is a skill, and it is cultivated with meditation and kindness. I am very grateful and I am thankful to God." Floyd acknowledged that doing yoga has been a career-defining moment, which has kicked things off for him. "Eating more plants and fiber has made me realize that it's about how the animal is treated," he said. "If you ingest kindness in your body, it will affect every aspect of you, physically and spiritually. Also, downloading the app On being a holistic health coach in the digital age, he said, "It is really exciting. Transparency and communication have never been easier, and it has never been faster. I can bring thousands to my life, and spiritual truths are coming out of the shadows. I really like to illuminate the holistic life, which is why I am passionate about health and fitness. Information is traveling faster than ever." Luke Floyd Jonny Marlow Each day, he is motivated by his faith and wanting to share with the world what has brought so much value to his life. He opened up about life during the quarantine. "Life in quarantine has really inspired a lot of soul-seeking," he said. "It elevated my overall excellence, as a person, to another level. It has been really good." During the quarantine, he honed such physical skills as yoga, working out, and reading a lot. "Never underestimate the power of a seed because you never know what that person's future or path will lead them to do," he said. "From what I have observed, pride is what keeps people not reaching the life that they ultimately want to reach." Floyd acknowledged that he sees a silver lining in this pandemic. "It's illuminating to people that money is not everything," he said. "It's waking up a lot of people to the importance of an immune system and health. In this time of isolation, people can dig deep within themselves. People are changing career paths, and I really do feel that it's a spiritual awakening in a lot of ways. It is exciting to see what the future holds." Looking back in a rear-view mirror over the last five years has been a whirlwind for Floyd. "My whole life is a progression, growth, and transformation. Unlike some people, I'll never delete my Instagram posts from the past. My passion is showing the potential of a human being's capacity for transformation if they follow the steps," he said. "Hopefully, people seeing my Instagram feed can see how different I was just two years ago. My confidence, self-esteem, and my brain have all changed, and I am more organized these days and I am a different person," he added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Blastoff." "I feel like I am about to blast off," he said. "I really believe in faith and trust. Ignition and acceleration." For Floyd, staying in top-notch physical shape is a combination of eating right and eating fiber and "colorful foods." "I make sure I don't eat factory-farmed foods," he said. "I don't eat foods that are not kind. Fiber is optimal for our bodies and our brains. It's amazing what it does for our minds." If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that it would be a combination of different events such as a full-on sprint for 40 yards, high knees for 30 seconds, and then an agility event to get all the movement plains. "It's not really about length, it's about intensity for a short moment," he explained. In swimming, he listed the freestyle as his favorite stroke. Floyd defined the word success as "helping goodness in the world flourish." "Success is not a matter of money, it's fostering kindness, and helping the world be a better place." For his followers and supporters, Floyd said, "I am thankful for the support and listen to your higher self. The key to listening to that is finding stillness to do it. Success is living in a way where you are happy but also bringing more goodness and joy to the world." To learn more about holistic life coach Luke Floyd, follow him on Luke Floyd Shandon Photography Walt Disney once said: "You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality." Luke Floyd is such an inspiring individual and advocate of holistic health."It has been an interesting journey," he said about his holistic health path. "I moved out to Los Angeles for acting, and I was in the military for five years. In the fifth year, I realized that it wasn't where I belong. I went to Los Angeles, where I had a spiritual awakening. I did auditions for commercials for products that I didn't have my heart into."Floyd continued, "The main thing that started to change my life was yoga and meditation. I used to be really tight and really inflamed but yoga helped me a lot. Then, I started eating more plants and the more I changed, the more I got passionate about it. I feel like this is my path. This is exciting."He is proud of his growth and maturity, and the level of confidence that he has gained as a result. "Authenticity really is a skill," he admitted. "It is a skill, and it is cultivated with meditation and kindness. I am very grateful and I am thankful to God."Floyd acknowledged that doing yoga has been a career-defining moment, which has kicked things off for him. "Eating more plants and fiber has made me realize that it's about how the animal is treated," he said. "If you ingest kindness in your body, it will affect every aspect of you, physically and spiritually. Also, downloading the app Headspace has helped me."On being a holistic health coach in the digital age, he said, "It is really exciting. Transparency and communication have never been easier, and it has never been faster. I can bring thousands to my life, and spiritual truths are coming out of the shadows. I really like to illuminate the holistic life, which is why I am passionate about health and fitness. Information is traveling faster than ever."Each day, he is motivated by his faith and wanting to share with the world what has brought so much value to his life.He opened up about life during the quarantine. "Life in quarantine has really inspired a lot of soul-seeking," he said. "It elevated my overall excellence, as a person, to another level. It has been really good."During the quarantine, he honed such physical skills as yoga, working out, and reading a lot."Never underestimate the power of a seed because you never know what that person's future or path will lead them to do," he said. "From what I have observed, pride is what keeps people not reaching the life that they ultimately want to reach."Floyd acknowledged that he sees a silver lining in this pandemic. "It's illuminating to people that money is not everything," he said. "It's waking up a lot of people to the importance of an immune system and health. In this time of isolation, people can dig deep within themselves. People are changing career paths, and I really do feel that it's a spiritual awakening in a lot of ways. It is exciting to see what the future holds."Looking back in a rear-view mirror over the last five years has been a whirlwind for Floyd. "My whole life is a progression, growth, and transformation. Unlike some people, I'll never delete my Instagram posts from the past. My passion is showing the potential of a human being's capacity for transformation if they follow the steps," he said."Hopefully, people seeing my Instagram feed can see how different I was just two years ago. My confidence, self-esteem, and my brain have all changed, and I am more organized these days and I am a different person," he added.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Blastoff." "I feel like I am about to blast off," he said. "I really believe in faith and trust. Ignition and acceleration."For Floyd, staying in top-notch physical shape is a combination of eating right and eating fiber and "colorful foods." "I make sure I don't eat factory-farmed foods," he said. "I don't eat foods that are not kind. Fiber is optimal for our bodies and our brains. It's amazing what it does for our minds."If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that it would be a combination of different events such as a full-on sprint for 40 yards, high knees for 30 seconds, and then an agility event to get all the movement plains. "It's not really about length, it's about intensity for a short moment," he explained.In swimming, he listed the freestyle as his favorite stroke.Floyd defined the word success as "helping goodness in the world flourish." "Success is not a matter of money, it's fostering kindness, and helping the world be a better place."For his followers and supporters, Floyd said, "I am thankful for the support and listen to your higher self. The key to listening to that is finding stillness to do it. Success is living in a way where you are happy but also bringing more goodness and joy to the world."To learn more about holistic life coach Luke Floyd, follow him on Instagram More about Luke Floyd, Holistic, Life, Coach, Health Luke Floyd Holistic Life Coach Health