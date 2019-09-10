Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Acclaimed TV personality, actress and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari ("Laguna Beach") sat down and chatted with this journalist on September 10 at a New York Fashion Week event. On being a social media influencer in this digital age, Cavallari said, "It's an interesting concept. In a lot of ways, it can bring a lot of good. I wouldn't my jewelry line, "The digital age has been really great for a lot of brands and a lot of people," she added. Cavallari is excited about her partnership with On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Hustling." Cavallari defined the word success as "internal happiness." "Being comfortable in your skin and having really positive and strong connections with people in your life." On balancing family life with her work life, she acknowledged that her husband, former football quarterback Jay Cutler, helps out a lot. "Jay helps so much. He really does. I couldn't do it without it," she said. "Also, I have key leaders in my company so I don't have to be at the office every day. I couldn't do it without them either. Basically, I surrounded myself with some really great, strong people," she added. For her fans and supporters, she said, "Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream. I couldn't do it without their support and they mean the world to me." To learn more about TV personality, actress and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari, follow her on "It feels great to be here as part of New York Fashion Week," she said. "Any reason to come to New York Fashion Week is awesome. It reenergizes me and excites me."On being a social media influencer in this digital age, Cavallari said, "It's an interesting concept. In a lot of ways, it can bring a lot of good. I wouldn't my jewelry line, Uncommon James , without it. I use social media as my initial platform to get it out there. I am thankful for the digital age. It is nice to get our voices out there, and control our own voice.""The digital age has been really great for a lot of brands and a lot of people," she added.Cavallari is excited about her partnership with Daltile . "I love Daltile. They really look at your home as an extension to your own individual style, and that means fashion," she said. "People should look at their homes with a fashionable eye. I am actually in the middle of designing a bathroom with them and it's an enjoyable experience. The options are endless and they let you customize the rooms in your home to reflect your own individuality."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Hustling."Cavallari defined the word success as "internal happiness." "Being comfortable in your skin and having really positive and strong connections with people in your life."On balancing family life with her work life, she acknowledged that her husband, former football quarterback Jay Cutler, helps out a lot. "Jay helps so much. He really does. I couldn't do it without it," she said. "Also, I have key leaders in my company so I don't have to be at the office every day. I couldn't do it without them either. Basically, I surrounded myself with some really great, strong people," she added.For her fans and supporters, she said, "Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream. I couldn't do it without their support and they mean the world to me."To learn more about TV personality, actress and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari, follow her on Instagram More about Kristin Cavallari, new york fashion week, Actress, TV personality, Laguna beach Kristin Cavallari new york fashion wee... Actress TV personality Laguna beach