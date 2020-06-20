On his book, The Daily Playbook
, James said, "It is a 90-day course that I created after studying the morning and evening rituals of some of the most highly successful people on the planet. By successful, I mean truly 'happy' and contributing to the world. It is divided into three parts: the first part is 30 days of self-love and acceptance, and the second 30 days is all about forgiveness of yourself and others. Finding all the places inside you where you hold resentments and learning to release those. The final 30 days is contributing back to the world. When we are full of love and acceptance, we are able to overflow our love into the world by helping other people and giving back."
"The book The Daily Playbook
is something I am really passionate about," he said. "After studying people that are successful and happy, I started to notice correlations between them. They were doing things that other people weren't doing, and I started to apply some of the techniques into my own life. I would add three goals for myself each day and by the time I would go to bed at night, I would feel really accomplished. Then, I would list five things that I am grateful for each day and why. Also, an end-of-day question of what went well and where I could improve on. It is all geared to helping you see what is working in your life, and where you can put some minor tweaks to make your life even better."
The Daily Playbook
is available on Amazon
.
On being a life coach and author in the digital age, James said, "The digital age has made it easier to reach people all over the planet. We can grab our laptops, we can use Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype, and we can connect really easily. I like using these forms of technology since my clients can feel comfortable wherever they are at. It's a way where we can be real and we can have an authentic connection. I can assist them with their challenges and I can celebrate their wins that they are excited about."
Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "My driving force is always to help people live better lives. I know what it's like to feel stuck and lonely. I've been through a lot in my life, so any way that I can ease the pain of others is why I do what I do. I want people to reconnect with their own wellbeing and find joy in this life because it really is an incredible journey."
James acknowledged that he sees a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's crucial for us to see the good in this situation," he said. "It helps us reprioritize our lives: family, friends, and our connections to other people. From a dating standpoint, a lot of my clients are forming real connections with people, where they are actually getting to know the other person."
Being a true outdoorsman, James noted that nature has had a reset and the beauty of the pastoral world has been restored as a positive side effect of this pandemic.
Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James
Photo by Gerry Garcia
On his career-defining moments, he said, "Really reclaiming story and telling it from a powerful place. I had a really rough childhood, and that gives me the power to tell my story from a sad place, being a victim of the circumstance. I could also reframe that story and look back and see how I was triumphant through the adversity and all the difficulties. That is an empowering feeling, and we can empower others around us. When we are honest and truthful in our story, there is great power in that. As we do that, others feel liberated to do the same and they start to see themselves as powerful."
"When you connect with that, and lead from a heart-centered place, where you put the mind in service to the heart, there is really nothing that you can't do or you can't achieve in this world, and even in coaching, it is important to remember that," he said.
"If you have a desire in life, you are already connecting to what you are trying to accomplish. That desire is so important," he added.
On staying in top-notch physical shape, he revealed that it is a combination of everything: eating properly, getting enough sleep, and working out. "It's about balance. One thing we don't talk enough about is our mental health," he said. "When we are stressed or depressed, our body releases cortisol, and that is a stress hormone that attacks our body. One of the best things to do is to meditate and to slow down."
"When you remove the stress from the equation, you feel good, you look good, and things are flowing for you," he added. "I am working hard to become better for myself."
"Gratitude also puts a protective layer over everythign that you do in your life. As you align with gratitude, you are helping to heal your body and protect your body from the negative effects of the things that are out there in the world," he said.
James defined the word success as "being very happy and full of love and joy that you are able to then get it away for free, all over." "A lot of self-love and having it overflow into the world is a true success," he said.
A proud moment for James included taking an ice bath in Kushog Lake in Carnarvon, Ontario. In that moment, he faced fear and felt even more alive by embracing the discomfort. "I did an ice bath with some cool breathing techniques and then over the course of the three months, it turned to summer. I got to see the trees coming back to life and everything. The very day that the lake completely thawed was when I released my book REFLEKT
. What is so interesting is that the book is about reflecting on life through meditation. The moment the ice thaws in your life, you are able to get a reflection back at you. This book is such a personal book since every quote came from reflecting on life and everything I've been through."
His book REFLEKT
is available on Amazon
.
To learn more about Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James, follow him on Instagram
and check out his official website
.