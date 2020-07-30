By CanvasDiscount.com 43 mins ago in By CanvasDiscount.com 43 mins ago in Lifestyle With more time spent at home during COVID-19, it turns out more of us have a penchant for home decorating than previously thought. Recent months have seen an unprecedented surge in demand for online goods – and custom-made items such as personalized Consumer behavior analysts have drawn some interesting conclusions from the last few months. Firstly, it seems that more of us have a penchant for home decorating than previously thought. Secondly, the idea that we need to wait for special occasions to buy gifts for our loved ones looks more outdated than ever. Photo courtesy CanvasDiscount.com The photo printing experts at Meanwhile, more and more people seem to be discovering a new passion for home decorating, whether that means freshening up a single room or investing their spare time in complete interior makeovers. It’s not just that we have more free time to make improvements – for a lot of Americans, redecorating is about staying positive at a time of uncertainty. In the same way, many social media posts from CanvasDiscount.com customers include motivational canvas prints which they’ve bought to help keep spirits high. Personalized wall decor items featuring photos of memorable moments, beloved pets and uplifting quotes have always been popular. But now we’re really seeing just how much benefit they can bring. Photo courtesy CanvasDiscount.com And thanks to the convenience of online commerce, people have been able to invest in that benefit without the risks associated with shopping on the high street. Canvas prints and other custom home decor and lifestyle products have helped thousands of people freshen up their own four walls – all but priceless when you’re stuck indoors. What’s more, at a time when so many of us could use an emotional boost, they’ve been helping people share a bit of hope with the ones they love – keeping bonds as strong as ever, even at a distance. This is a This is a sponsored article written by CanvasDiscount.comRecent months have seen an unprecedented surge in demand for online goods – and custom-made items such as personalized canvas prints have enjoyed a particularly noticeable bounce. This shift in consumer behavior was undoubtedly sparked by the on-going virus crisis, but our new purchasing habits may well be here to stay.Consumer behavior analysts have drawn some interesting conclusions from the last few months. Firstly, it seems that more of us have a penchant for home decorating than previously thought. Secondly, the idea that we need to wait for special occasions to buy gifts for our loved ones looks more outdated than ever.The photo printing experts at CanvasDiscount.com have seen order numbers during the pandemic that outstrip anything in the previous few years. And their theory is that people are buying their photo products (whether canvas prints or custom lifestyle accessories) to remind friends and loved ones that they’re still thinking of them – even though they might not be able to see them face to face quite yet.Meanwhile, more and more people seem to be discovering a new passion for home decorating, whether that means freshening up a single room or investing their spare time in complete interior makeovers. It’s not just that we have more free time to make improvements – for a lot of Americans, redecorating is about staying positive at a time of uncertainty.In the same way, many social media posts from CanvasDiscount.com customers include motivational canvas prints which they’ve bought to help keep spirits high. Personalized wall decor items featuring photos of memorable moments, beloved pets and uplifting quotes have always been popular. But now we’re really seeing just how much benefit they can bring.And thanks to the convenience of online commerce, people have been able to invest in that benefit without the risks associated with shopping on the high street.Canvas prints and other custom home decor and lifestyle products have helped thousands of people freshen up their own four walls – all but priceless when you’re stuck indoors. What’s more, at a time when so many of us could use an emotional boost, they’ve been helping people share a bit of hope with the ones they love – keeping bonds as strong as ever, even at a distance.This is a sponsored article written by CanvasDiscount.com More about canvas Prints, Photography, canvas canvas Prints Photography canvas