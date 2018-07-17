By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Lifestyle Wantagh - On July 21, 2018, a benefit will take place midday at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, in an effort to raise funds for two of the MTA's finest officers. Officer Kenneth Jenkins is a member of the elite Highway Unit, who has been a member of the Police Department for the past 16 years. Officer Jenkins was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and he is undergoing treatment. In addition, Detective Jamie Atkinson was employed with the Northwell Health System, and he was a Community Ambulance Ex-Chief, and a current member of the Board of Directors. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP), which his physicians noted was linked to his responses to Ground Zero, after September 11, 2001. To learn more about this MTA benefit, that will take place this weekend at These two Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers are Detective Jamie Atkinson and Highway Officer Kenneth Jenkins. The fundraiser will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. The cost of admission will include a buffet (for two hours), as well as wine, domestic bottled beer, mixed rail drinks, and soda.Officer Kenneth Jenkins is a member of the elite Highway Unit, who has been a member of the Police Department for the past 16 years. Officer Jenkins was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and he is undergoing treatment.In addition, Detective Jamie Atkinson was employed with the Northwell Health System, and he was a Community Ambulance Ex-Chief, and a current member of the Board of Directors. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP), which his physicians noted was linked to his responses to Ground Zero, after September 11, 2001.To learn more about this MTA benefit, that will take place this weekend at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall , check out the venue's official website More about Mta, Officers, mulcahy's, Ground zero, Detective Mta Officers mulcahy s Ground zero Detective Highway