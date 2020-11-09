Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Lifestyle Bestselling author Susanna Mittermaier chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest book "Advanced Pragmatic Psychology," which she co-authored with Gary Douglas. What is your point of view about your life and living? Have you decided it is fun and joyful? Or have you decided that is it hard? With the amount of drama, trauma, upset, and intrigue that exist in relationships, work, and finances many of us have taken the point of view that life is difficult to navigate and something to overcome. Would you like to be a part of a different possibility? A possibility in which you wake up every morning with the joy of being alive and create the life that you desire faster and with more ease than you can imagine. Would you like to be a part of a different possibility? A possibility in which you wake up every morning with the joy of being alive and create the life that you desire faster and with more ease than you can imagine. 'Advanced Pragmatic Psychology' hit the bestseller list, but it is not the first time for you, your book “Pragmatic Psychology: Practical Tools for Being Crazy Happy," was also a bestseller, which is no small feat. What was it like when you found out this book was on the bestseller list too? What do you think is the reason for the resounding success of your book with readers. There is a lot of drama, trauma, and upset in the world and most of us were not taught how to navigate through life without being affected by all of that. People are looking for tools to create more peace and ease in their lives and Pragmatic Psychology offers that. The concepts in 'Advanced Pragmatic Psychology' are really life-changing, how did you develop this strategy for helping people have the lives they want, ones which are full of joy and happiness? I have a background in psychiatry and oncology. Throughout my work, I met many people that desired more peace and joy in their lives and did not know how to create it. I started to incorporate the tools and processes that I learned from Access Consciousness into my work, with these clients, and their lives became much easier and more satisfying. Writing a book is a huge undertaking, and not for the faint of heart. What was one of the challenges you faced while writing this book? One of the tools of Access Consciousness that I use in my Pragmatic Psychology work is something called an interesting point of view. The idea is that your point of view creates your reality. With regard to writing this book, my point of view is that things do not need to be difficult. Rather, all things can be created with ease. That is my point of view and that was my reality in writing this book. When it’s time for you to relax with a good book, what are a few of your favorite authors and books? The Place by Gary Douglas, The Lady by Gary Douglas, Being You, Changing the World by Dr. Dain Heer, and Joy of Business by Simone Milasas. Can you tell us what is next for you? Is there another book or project coming down the pike? I am always looking for what I can add to my life so yes! Yes, there is another book in the works. Her book, Advanced Pragmatic Psychology, is available on Amazon by They both know what is true for you and to create everything you desire in life, invite you in this book to go beyond every lie and limitation of life and living into the joyful adventure it can be. What if ease, joy, and glory were the new normal for you... if you choose. 