A CBD Spin on the King of Cocktails – CBD Old Fashioned Recipe

article imageA CBD Spin on the King of Cocktails – CBD Old Fashioned Recipe

Listen | Print
By Tribe CBD     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
If you only learn one cocktail, you might as well learn the first in the book: Whiskey Old Fashioned. Better yet, why not try our CBD-infused Old Fashioned recipe?
This is a Sponsored Post originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and cocktail recipe, click here.
Sure, this might not be an "authentic" Old Fashioned, but we bet even Don Draper would approve of the extra relaxation CBD brings to this drink. As a bonus, our zesty citrus CBD oil pairs incredibly well with this cocktail's sweet flavor profile.

How to make CBD Old Fashioned

Nobody's sure how old the Old Fashioned is, but our best guess is the early 1800s. With such a long history, it's no wonder the Old Fashioned has changed over the years. Although everyone has their own tweaks on this recipe, a few non-negotiable ingredients include Angostura bitters, an orange peel, and either a sugar cube or simple syrup.
As for what alcohol to use, the traditional choice is rye whiskey. However, if you prefer the sweeter taste of bourbon, feel free to substitute.
Lastly, we should say a few words about the "cherry controversy." Although cherries weren't used in traditional Old Fashioneds, they became quite trendy in the 20th century. Anyone who wants to use a cherry should either muddle it at the start or add it as a garnish.
Untitled
Photo courtesy Tribe CBD

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces of rye whiskey
  • One bar spoon of simple syrup
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)
  • Orange peel
  • A large block of ice

    Directions

  • In a rocks glass, place one large block of ice.
  • Add your rye whiskey over the ice.
  • Mix in the simple syrup and angostura bitters.
  • Stir in a dropperful of citrus-flavored Tribe CBD oil.
  • Once the mix is well incorporated, garnish with an orange peel.
    If you find the citrus is too overpowering, don't worry; there are a few simple ways you could tweak this recipe. For instance, you could add a few dashes of water to dilute your CBD cocktail. Alternatively, some people like to add a touch of Sprite or cherry juice for extra sweetness. Be sure to try a few of these alternatives until you find the perfect balance of citrus and sweet.

    Final Tip: Add A Fiery Flourish To Your CBD Old Fashioned

    If you want to impress your friends, we suggest "expressing" your orange peel garnish with a match. In plain English, this means you squeeze the peel's skin over your drink and towards a lighted match. Not only does this look super cool, it also adds a nice caramelized flavor to your cocktail. Of course, please be sure to practice basic fire safety when perfecting this trick!
