article image2019 Diving for the Cross to take place at Argyle Park in Babylon

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
West Babylon - On January 6, 2019, the "Blessing of the Waters" will take place at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in West Babylon.
On Friday, January 4, the Greek School will have the cutting of the "Vasilopita," at the church, which is yet another Orthodox New Year's tradition, which is made either of cake or bread, and it features a hidden coin. The person that finds the hidden coin receives "good luck" for the year. On Saturday, January 5, the "Small Blessing of Waters" will take place at St. Nicholas Church, where the divine liturgy will begin at 9 a.m.
On the following day, January 6, is the "Holy Theophany" in the Greek Orthodox faith. There will be a "Diving for the Cross," a Greek tradition at Argyle Park, and an Epiphany Luncheon in the Church Hall.
Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis, the presiding priest of the church, as well as the Parish Council and staff of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church wish everybody a "Blessed New Year" 2019.
As Digital Journal previously reported, the church had suffered a devastating fire three years ago, on July 21, 2015.
To learn more about the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, check out its Facebook page, and its homepage.
