By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Lifestyle Wantagh - On January 26, 2019, the 14th Annual Tribute To James McNaughton will be held at Mulcahy's in Wantagh, where they will be paying homage to an American hero. The friends and family members of James D. McNaughton have kept his memory alive with 13 benefit events in the past, and they are asking everybody to gather again on January 26, in an effort to pay tribute to McNaughton, as well as others that are "serving this great country." This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 14th Annual James McNaughton benefit at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island will feature live musical performances from such groups as Drop Dead Sexy Band, Matt Wahl and A donation is requested, which will support the PTSD Veterans Association of Northport, Inc., as well as the James McNaughton Foundation and many other local charities. For more on the life and legacy of James D. McNaughton, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the James D. McNaughton was an Army Staff sergeant. He was the first New York City police officer that was killed in Iraq. McNaughton died on August 2, 2005, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was 27 years old.The friends and family members of James D. McNaughton have kept his memory alive with 13 benefit events in the past, and they are asking everybody to gather again on January 26, in an effort to pay tribute to McNaughton, as well as others that are "serving this great country." This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.The 14th Annual James McNaughton benefit at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island will feature live musical performances from such groups as Drop Dead Sexy Band, Matt Wahl and Plunge , and the New York Shields Pipes and Drums, among other special guests that will be announced.A donation is requested, which will support the PTSD Veterans Association of Northport, Inc., as well as the James McNaughton Foundation and many other local charities.For more on the life and legacy of James D. McNaughton, check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed the 13th Annual James D. McNaughton benefit that was hosted at Mulcahy's. More about james mcnaughton, mulcahy's, Tribute, wantagh, Long island james mcnaughton mulcahy s Tribute wantagh Long island