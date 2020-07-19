By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Globally, nearly 600,000 people have been killed by the doronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Deaths in the U.S. surpassed 140,000, accounting for almost a quarter of the world's COVID-19 fatalities. On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that So far, Ecuador has seen more than 5,200 official coronavirus deaths, but thousands more are believed to have died JOSE SÁNCHEZ LINDAO, JOSE SANCHEZ LINDAO, AFP With the U.S. leading in global infections, South Africa is now ranked in fifth place as one of the worst-hit countries in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, reports The surge in cases worldwide has also hit India. As of Sunday, there are now now more than a million confirmed infections. India is also reporting a 24-hour record surge of 38,902 new cases. The actual number of coronavirus cases globally is likely much higher than what is reported. This is because of inadequate testing and poor data collection issues in some nations. The leaders for two of the most advanced coronavirus vaccine projects -- Oxford University, in partnership with AstraZeneca labs, and China's Sinovac -- will carry out clinical testing in Brazil Douglas MAGNO, AFP/File FDA approves "pooled" sample testing On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency approval to Quest Diagnostics for using its test for active COVID-19 infections using "pooled" samples, according to In pooled testing, the serum from four individuals is mixed together and tested for the coronavirus. If the sample comes back positive, then each of the four samples is tested separately. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said sample pooling would let more Americans be tested more quickly, while also preserving testing supplies. "Sample pooling becomes especially important as infection rates decline and we begin testing larger portions of the population," he said in a statement. Our world is very fragile In "It has laid bare risks we have ignored for decades: inadequate health systems; gaps in social protection; structural inequalities; environmental degradation; the climate crisis," Guterres said. #COVID19 has been likened to an x-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built.



On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that over a 24-hour period, the world saw nearly 260,000 new coronavirus cases — a new record. Deaths were also on the rise, with 7,360 new fatalities reported Saturday in the highest one-day increase since May.With the U.S. leading in global infections, South Africa is now ranked in fifth place as one of the worst-hit countries in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, reports CTV News Canada. South Africa has nearly half of all the coronavirus cases on the continent.The surge in cases worldwide has also hit India. As of Sunday, there are now now more than a million confirmed infections. India is also reporting a 24-hour record surge of 38,902 new cases.The actual number of coronavirus cases globally is likely much higher than what is reported. This is because of inadequate testing and poor data collection issues in some nations.On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency approval to Quest Diagnostics for using its test for active COVID-19 infections using "pooled" samples, according to NPR.com. In pooled testing, the serum from four individuals is mixed together and tested for the coronavirus. If the sample comes back positive, then each of the four samples is tested separately. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said sample pooling would let more Americans be tested more quickly, while also preserving testing supplies."Sample pooling becomes especially important as infection rates decline and we begin testing larger portions of the population," he said in a statement.In a speech Saturday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the pandemic has demonstrated how fragile the world really is."It has laid bare risks we have ignored for decades: inadequate health systems; gaps in social protection; structural inequalities; environmental degradation; the climate crisis," Guterres said."COVID-19 has been likened to an x-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built," he said, referencing widespread economic inequality and lack of access to healthcare. He went on to say that he believes our future will be defined by two seismic shiftsThey include the climate crisis and digital transformation. According to Guterres, the coronavirus pandemic can be looked at as an opportunity for the world to build back better by investing in education and digital literacy."COVID-19 is a human tragedy," he said. "But it has also created a generational opportunity. An opportunity to build back a more equal and sustainable world."