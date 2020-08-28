Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Health For some people the lack of social interaction and the demands associated with juggling family in an attempt to secure a work-life balance are taking their toll as remote working looks set to continue for some time. New normal With Facebook, Uber, and Google extending remote work Best practices According to According to Jackson: "The COVID-19 pandemic, a recession, and social unrest have already added an extra weight. Now, with the need for extended childcare from virtual schooling this fall and a stressful, polarizing election just months away, things aren’t going to get any easier - and the solution isn't working more hours." Jackson notes that as: "workers feel the pressure that comes from an always-on, remote work mentality ." In terms of best practices, Jackson outlines three steps that companies must take into account. Mandated Time Off According to Jackson: "Vacation requests Mental Health Metrics Jackson notes: "Software to monitor employee activity at home has taken off during the pandemic. But instead of spying on our teams, we should be tracking what really matters, like mental health. Surveying your team to gauge their emotional/mental state will help to balance their workloads and create a greater sense of connection. Further, tracking time off will help make sure that everyone is getting the rest they deserve." Remote Work Perks Jackson assesses: "Companies with sought after perks like free food and drinks, common spaces, and games are out of the question for remote workers. But, just because employees are now working from home doesn’t mean that these perks have to end; they just need to change. Flexibility can become the best remote work perk. Think meeting-free work hours, weekly exercise/wellness classes, and the option to choose where you work and when you work. The result: healthy, happier employees across all levels and departments." These special pressure bring with them, for some individuals, the risk of developing mental health issues beyond the expected levels of stress and strain. Consideration of mental health issues therefore becomes an important topic for companies to consider.With Facebook, Uber, and Google extending remote work for at least another year and companies like Zillow and Twitter favoring indefinite work from home, it’s clear that remote is here to stay - meaning that longer working hours won’t be a novel trend, but the new norm.According to Peter Jackson , CEO of virtual collaboration software company, Bluescape , who believes that leaders must make employees’ mental health their first priority - and that includes mandating time off.According to Jackson: "The COVID-19 pandemic, a recession, and social unrest have already added an extra weight. Now, with the need for extended childcare from virtual schooling this fall and a stressful, polarizing election just months away, things aren’t going to get any easier - and the solution isn't working more hours."Jackson notes that as: "workers feel the pressure that comes from an always-on, remote work mentality ."In terms of best practices, Jackson outlines three steps that companies must take into account.According to Jackson: "Vacation requests have dropped by almost half , compared to this time last year. If your employees won’t voluntarily take time off, do them a favor and make them take a break. Scheduling a company-wide day (or even a week off) is an easy way to help employees recuperate without feeling guilty – which will, in turn, result in enhanced employee productivity and motivation down the line."Jackson notes: "Software to monitor employee activity at home has taken off during the pandemic. But instead of spying on our teams, we should be tracking what really matters, like mental health. Surveying your team to gauge their emotional/mental state will help to balance their workloads and create a greater sense of connection. Further, tracking time off will help make sure that everyone is getting the rest they deserve."Jackson assesses: "Companies with sought after perks like free food and drinks, common spaces, and games are out of the question for remote workers. But, just because employees are now working from home doesn’t mean that these perks have to end; they just need to change. Flexibility can become the best remote work perk. Think meeting-free work hours, weekly exercise/wellness classes, and the option to choose where you work and when you work. The result: healthy, happier employees across all levels and departments." More about Mental health, remote working, home working, Psychology Mental health remote working home working Psychology