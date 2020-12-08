By By Tim Sandle 32 mins ago in Health A new survey focusing on Canadians’ perspectives on the flu vaccine has been published. The survey highlights several interesting insights and also reinforces the need for greater education about the flu shot. The new survey comes The topics ranging from COVID-19 safety education, early screening for diseases, mental health awareness, and smart financial wellness education. The data was drawn from app users. The extent that this is representative of the Canadian community at large is uncertain, as there may be a bias towards those who are comfortable using digital technology. Nonetheless, the findings are of interest, Digital Journal was given an advanced preview of the data. The survey found that 46 percent of those surveyed elected to receive the influenza shot in 2019. Of those, 44 percent of people received the flu shot in a doctor’s office and 56 percent elected to received the jab at a pharmacy. This left 54 percent of the population who decided not to receive the influenza shot. The survey looked at some of the reason for this. Among the reasons given were those simply preferred not to receive an optional vaccines. The second most common reason was that they forgot to get one. A third reason stated was the falsehood that some stated they did not believe that the vaccine protects from the flu (when it does). Among other issues of misinformation, a significant number of people, at 38 percent, believe that the flu vaccine can give the person who receives the vaccine a form of flu. Looking at the current flu season, as things stand 43 percent have received the flu shot so far this year in and 27 percent have declared that they are not planning to get the flu shot this year. There are other who plan to have the flu shot, 22 percent intend to get the flu shot this year but are delayed due to supply shortages or are waiting for an appointment. Factoring in those who have already received the flu shot this year or are planning to get one, an estimated 65 percent of those polled anticipate getting the flu shot in 2020 (compared to 46 percent in 2019). It is possible that concerns about contracting SARS-CoV-2 is one factor accounting for the expected increase of 19 percent in flu shot take-up. Receiving the influenza vaccine , especially when it is targeted towards vulnerable members of the population, is an essential part of healthcare measures designed to minimize the spread of the virus and to prevent an epidemic. Flu is unpredictable and the vaccine provides the best protection available against a virus that can cause severe illness. However, the take-up of the vaccine can be variable and populations hold different views about the need for the vaccine. It is possible that concerns about contracting SARS-CoV-2 is one factor accounting for the expected increase of 19 percent in flu shot take-up.