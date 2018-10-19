GH Foods CA, LLC, a Sacramento, California establishment, is recalling approximately 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella
and Listeria monocytogenes
, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service
(FSIS) announced on Wednesday.
Actually, the FSIS recall covers a number of suppliers,
including retailers, including GHSE LLC, Prime Deli Corporation, Taylor Farms, Mary's Harvests Fresh Foods, and others. In all, almost 3,000 pounds of salads were in the recall, including GH Foods CA LLC.
This is considered a Class 1 recall, meaning this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
The salads subject to the recall
were made earlier this month with a corn ingredient that came from a common supplier that could be contaminated with Salmonella
and Listeria monocytogenes.
While there have not been any illnesses reported, the FSIS is still concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.
Greek Salad
Raquel Teixeira
The FSIS notice states: "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
The recalled salads include:
Walmart’s Marketside brand Fiesta Salad with Steak
7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon
Trader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken
Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat
365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken
365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad
GH Foods CA’s Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken and BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken
Some of the salads
may be bagged and some may be in plastic kits. So if you’ve recently purchased a salad from Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven or Walmart, you might want to hold off on eating it.
Eating food contaminated with Salmonella
can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within a couple days of eating the contaminated product.
Food contaminated with L. monocytogenes
can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.