By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that ready-to-eat salads made by small suppliers across the country are being recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria and salmonella. Actually, the This is considered a Class 1 recall, meaning this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. The Greek Salad Raquel Teixeira The FSIS notice states: "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.” The recalled salads include: Walmart’s Marketside brand Fiesta Salad with Steak 7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon Trader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat 365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken 365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad GH Foods CA’s Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken and BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within a couple days of eating the contaminated product. Food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. GH Foods CA, LLC, a Sacramento, California establishment, is recalling approximately 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday.Actually, the FSIS recall covers a number of suppliers, including retailers, including GHSE LLC, Prime Deli Corporation, Taylor Farms, Mary's Harvests Fresh Foods, and others. In all, almost 3,000 pounds of salads were in the recall, including GH Foods CA LLC.This is considered a Class 1 recall, meaning this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.The salads subject to the recall were made earlier this month with a corn ingredient that came from a common supplier that could be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. While there have not been any illnesses reported, the FSIS is still concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.The FSIS notice states: "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”Walmart’s Marketside brand Fiesta Salad with Steak7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with BaconTrader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned ChickenMary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita SaladGH Foods CA’s Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken and BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken Some of the salads may be bagged and some may be in plastic kits. So if you’ve recently purchased a salad from Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven or Walmart, you might want to hold off on eating it.Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within a couple days of eating the contaminated product.Food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. More about USDA recall, Fsis, Salmonella, listeria contamination, salads USDA recall Fsis Salmonella listeria contaminati... salads Food safety